The Atlantic publishes Alexander Vindman’s Trump-Putin conspiracy theory

The far-left Atlantic released the next salvo against Donald Trump. It is an article by the anti-Trump editor Jeffrey Goldberg who interviewed the disgraced Alexander Vindman. Vindman is a hero for Democrats and an embarrassment in the eyes of everyone else. It’s nothing but Vindman’s opinion, and it’s described as a fact-filled interview.

Despite evidence to the contrary, Alexander Vindman still tries to tie Trump to Putin as his “puppet.” In the interview posted on the Atlantic, he makes the claim yet again.

As Buck Sexton wrote on Twitter: Trump term 1: Russian paramilitaries get blown up in the Syrian desert, missiles sent to Ukraine that Obama was scared to send, more sanctions than ever on Russia, US oil output at all time high 2018

It’s an absolutely absurd lie yet, thanks to the biased media, it continues to float around.

The title and subtitle are meant to stir up hate

This is the title of Vindman’s outrageous article: Alexander Vindman: Trump Is Putin’s ‘Useful Idiot’ and subtitle: In his first interview, a key witness in the impeachment trial says Trump goes out of his way to try to please the Russian president.

It’s pablum for the fake media. The Hill, Axios, and slews of others just repeat the lies without questioning any of it, accepting it as fact.

The Atlantic editor Goldberg is tweeting this line from the article, which is nothing but speculation, opinion, and hate: “In the Army, we call this ‘free chicken,’ something you don’t have to work for—it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken.”

He also writes: “[Russia] may or may not have dirt on him, but they don’t have to use it,” Lt. Col. Vindman says. “They have more effective and less risky ways to employ him. He has aspirations to be the kind of leader that Putin is … So he’ll try to please Putin.”

This is nothing more than a conspiracy theory with no facts to support his comments.

The Federalist makes a good case for claiming Vindmann was the driving force for impeachment. He might well be the unidentified whistleblower. It is certainly true that he was no whistleblower.

Vindman has no credibility since he was outed as a liar:

FLASHBACK: Alexander Vindman incorrectly claimed in his prepared testimony that he was “the principal adviser to the National Security Advisor and the President on Ukraine.” He was forced to correct that under questioning.pic.twitter.com/gp2IqVpEpl — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

Vindman is the left’s useful idiot. He will say anything that comes into his Alex Jones-level conspiratorial mind.

John Kelly also let loose in an interview with Goldberg, but it’s all opinion. Maybe Kelly and Vindman are the secret sources of the previous article falsely claiming the President insulted the military.