The Bad Socialist! Bernie Is a Greedy Millionaire Two Years in a Row

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, who hates millionaires and billionaires, has earned an income of over a million dollars two years in a row, Vermont watchdog VT Digger reports.

A recent financial disclosure report shows he made nearly $1.06 million in 2017. Most of his income — $885,767 — came from advances and royalties, according to the report filed in May.

Sanders earned $174,000 for his service in the Senate but the cranky old commie found a way to supplement his income.

The senator hit the $1 million mark for the first time in 2016. Most of his income came from a book deal “Our Revolution,” which came out after his failed bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

His bid for the presidency made him a national phenome where he once was just an embarrassing loon.

Throughout his political career and during his presidential run, Sanders has railed against “greedy millionaires and billionaires” who don’t pay enough in taxes.

“We live in a nation in which a handful of very, very wealthy people have extraordinary power over our economy and our political life and the media,” Sanders told a crowd at a convention center near Charleston.

“They are very, very powerful and many of them are extremely greedy…” he continued.

Sanders should give away all his extra money if he is true to his ideology, don’t you agree?

In 2014, Sanders gave just 4 percent of his income to nonprofits

It is not clear if Sanders will contribute to two nonprofit ‘dark money’ organizations he founded in 2016 after his presidential bid — Our Revolution, a 501(c)4 political organization, and The Sanders Institute, a 501(c)3 nonprofit think tank co-founded by his wife and stepson.

The senator owns three homes, including a retreat in the Lake Champlain islands. Sanders and his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, purchased the North Hero summer home for $575,000 in 2016. He is identified as a co-trustee on the “Islands Family Trust.”

His disclosure lists two mortgages, one on a property between $100,001 and $250,000 in value, the other between $250,001 and $500,000.

He’s doing quite well for a commie.