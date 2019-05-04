The $$$$ behind the illegal immigration of unaccompanied minors

Obviously, the Flores Settlement has been a boon to private contractors and resettlement organizations as it has been implemented. It is responsible for catch and release of families with children, allowing most illegal aliens to remain in the United States.

We recently learned of 3,000 fake families. It’s a drop in the proverbial bucket, but that’s beside the point of this article.

Certainly, John Kelly would be a tremendous asset to such a company based on his former connection to DHS and the White House which gives him unusual access to some important ears.

Private contractors and their contracts with the government involve a lot of money. A lot of money.

The disclosure of such details and movements within the government sphere may or may not meet with general public approval.

Certainly, the crisis at the border defies all reason but it does supply a lot of detainees for the government to pay for, enough even to invest in future expansion.

Read this entire article from CBS News, it is informative for a change. The title is John Kelly joins board of Caliburn International, company operating largest unaccompanied migrant children shelter.

It’s one thing to care about children, and quite another to betray one’s country for foreign children — Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs). Which is it for Caliburn? We don’t question Kelly, but his views — and he is a Democrat — hung over our illegal immigration policies like the Sword of Damacles. He is the one who insisted Kirstjen Nielsen remain as DHS chief.

The best thing we could do for our country and these children is to send them home. We can’t take in the world and they are abused and trafficked on the way up. If we send them home, this UAC problem would end.

Many of these UACs are teen criminals. Many are sent by their abusive parents so they can come in illegally and stay. Many others are lying about their age and are much older.

Let’s not forget that criminals and communists make a lot of money off all the illegal immigration no matter the age.

WATCH THIS NEXT CLIP! IT’S AN EYE-OPENER AND A GOOD LAUGH!

President Trump got all his dumb ideas on immigration from these eminent people.

WATCH THE CHILDREN AND WEEP!

A group of seven boys, who appeared to be unaccompanied migrant children, arrived at New York’s La Guardia Airport from Texas on Wednesday night. Read more: https://t.co/6M83JFEP26. pic.twitter.com/tBASq8j0c3 — New York Times Video (@nytvideo) June 21, 2018

Much of the information for this article came from Zack Taylor, Chair of the National Association of Retired Border Patrol Agents.