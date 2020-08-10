The Camarilla: An Exposition of Global Governance by the Money Power

By Paul Dowling

“When the conflict with France ended [upon Napoleon’s defeat by England and her allies at Waterloo] the House of Rothschild was in control of British finance and was the official banker of the British Government. This odd financial octopus was acknowledged to be in some respects the greatest power on earth and was designated by some writers as the ‘Sixth Great Power of Europe.’ Although the treaties of Europe and of the world were made under its dictation for 100 years, it never signed a treaty and it never was bound by a treaty. Its position was aptly described . . . as ‘indispensable to them all, not responsible to any.’ Despite the intense ‘passion for anonymity’ of the Rothschilds, which has veiled their affairs in secrecy through the years, there are still a number of incidents of momentous international purport . . . in which their connection appears in an aspect denoting remarkable prerogative and ascendancy for what is only a private banking house.” – E. C. Knuth, exposing the money power

The Money Power Is Revealed

“Camarilla” is the word preferred by E. C. Knuth, whenever he is referring to the globalist Conspiracy (also known as “the Cabal”) that covertly controls what is known today as the Deep State. Knuth has exposed the existence of the Camarilla through his 1944 publication of The Empire of “The City”. In this book, Knuth has uncloaked a worldwide power structure that is covertly directed by powerbrokers at London’s “Square Mile,” also known as “The City.” Knuth has written that “the legal structure of a sovereign world state [is] located in the financial district of the loosely knit aggregation of burroughs and cities popularly known as the city of London. The colossal political and financial organization centered in this area, known as ‘The City,’ operates as a super-government of the world; and no incident occurs in any part of the world without its participation in some form.” The Camarilla’s power structure has expanded globally by means of a system of central banks worldwide, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve Bank, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of International Settlements. At the Camarilla’s behest, these entities pull the money strings connected to many corporate and state operatives. Over time, this network of covert leaders and bureaucrats of the Deep State has become quite extensive.

The Deep State Is Alive and Well

There are well-known examples of a “deep state” apparatus at work in other countries, such as Turkey and Pakistan. John Light has written about the matter: “In the 1950s, [in Turkey,] the derin devlet – literally, ‘deep state’ – began bumping off its enemies and seeking to confuse and scare the public through ‘false flag’ attacks and engineered riots. The network ultimately was responsible for thousands of deaths. Another shadowy entity exists in present day Pakistan, where the country’s main intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the military exert considerable control over government, often operating independently of the country’s elected leaders and sometimes overthrowing them in military coups.”

America, too, has a Deep State. James Comey, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, admits to the existence of this sub-rosa class of influencers, albeit he does not acknowledge its propensity to act in accord with venal allegiances to outside controllers. Comey wholeheartedly advocates for this clandestine league of operatives, claiming that “[t]here is a deep state in this sense. There is a collection of people . . . who care passionately about getting it right, who care passionately about the values we try to talk about. . . . That is deep, that is unchangeable actually . . ., and that should comfort us. There is a ballast, there is a deep ballast in America.” Comey’s claims that Americans should find “comfort” in the Deep State’s existence are not reassuring, coming, as they do, from a habitual dissembler who has perjured himself before Congress.

Comey testifies in favor of this “deep ballast” of unelected civil servants (chiefly constituted of bureaucrats acting as a fourth branch of government), but the truth is that the Constitution already provides ample checks and balances on the executive by way of the legislature (comprised of elected representatives of the people) and of the judiciary (constituted of jurists nominated by an elected president and confirmed by elected senators). It is disingenuous of Comey to admit to the Deep State’s existence while denying it harbors political corruption and mercenary resistance to the policy initiatives of a duly-elected president. Indeed, Comey has gone so far as to say that the Deep State is “not . . . conspiring against the elected leadership of our government.” But, truth be told, even The Washington Post admitted already, back on January 31, 2017, that “[l]ess than two weeks into Trump’s administration, federal workers are in regular consultation with recently departed Obama-era political appointees about what they can do to push back against the new president’s initiatives. Some federal employees have set up social media accounts to anonymously leak word of changes that Trump appointees are trying to make.”

The Camarilla: From London to Washington, Rothschild Bankers Broker Power

Central banking in the United States started when President Washington signed a bill allowing the chartering of the Bank of the United States, in answer to the problem of financing repayment of wartime creditors. Upon leaving the presidency, in his Farewell Address, Washington warned, “The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements, let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop.” Perhaps America’s first president had already come to fear control of America’s financial resources, as well as her political leaders, by foreign bankers.

According to Andrew Hill, economic education officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, “Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the Treasury . . . had ambitious ideas about how to solve . . . problems. One of those was creating a national bank. . . . Hamilton used the charter of the Bank of England [established in 1694 in “The City”] as the basis for his plan.” Dr. Thayer Watkins “claims that 70 percent of the central bank was owned by foreigners, and notes that Britain was the primary source of capital for the U.S. during this era. Given that the U.S. relied on British capital, and British banks were dominated by the Rothschilds, it’s safe to say the family had a substantial stake in the First National Bank.” Although Washington respected Hamilton’s advice enough to sign off on a national bank, could it be that, by the end of his presidency, America’s preëminent Founding Father had become alarmed at how often the interests of foreign bankers superseded American policy considerations in the governance of the Bank of the United States?

When the Second Bank of the United States was established in 1816, among the investors was James de Rothschild, brother to Nathan and three other Rothschilds. Together, the five brothers had, by this time, established a burgeoning international banking juggernaut. These banker-brothers benefited from one another’s arcane activities, many of which were denied in official family accounts. Also unacknowledged were the Rothschilds’ connections to the Illuminati. Mayer Amschel Rothschild (February 23, 1744-September 19, 1812), architect of the Rothschild banking enterprise, and Adam Weishaupt(February 6, 1748-November 18, 1830), founder of the Bavarian Order of the Illuminati, were contemporaries.

Weishaupt Organizes the Illuminati in Ingolstadt

Per the Encyclopædia Britannica, “Perhaps the group most closely associated with the name illuminati was a . . . movement . . . founded on May Day 1776 by Adam Weishaupt, professor of canon law at Ingolstadt and a former Jesuit. The members of this secret society called themselves ‘Perfectibilists.’ Their founder’s aim was to replace Christianity with a religion of reason, as later did the revolutionaries of France. . . . Its members pledged obedience to their superiors. . . .” Weishaupt, an antireligionist – although a Jew by birth and a Jesuit by training – began planning the overthrow of Church power while a professor at Ingolstadt. It has been reported that, “[i]n 1775, when summoned by the House of Rothschild, [Weishaupt] immediately defected and, at the behest of Meyer [sic], began to organize the Illuminati [in Ingolstadt] . . . .” Nothing could have pleased Mayer Rothschild more than Weishaupt’s willingness to establish of an Illuminist network in Bavaria. The collection of luminaries that joined would help the Rothschilds to extend and their banking activities by means of Illuminism.

The House of Rothschild

Mayer Amschel Rothschild, considered a “founding father of international finance” by Forbes, as well as being ranked seventh on Forbes’ list of the top twenty businessmen of all time, eventually succeeded in forging a banking network in Europe that would prove of such solvency that it would be trusted enough to fund entire wars. The Rothschilds would incorporate into their network quislings comprising a fifth column within each country where the Rothschilds did business. It is popularly believed that Mayer Rothschild conducted his business according to this maxim: “Let us control the money of a nation, and we care not who makes its laws.” Whether Mayer ever actually uttered these precise words is in question, but the infiltration by Rothschild agents into government circles across national boundaries is not in doubt. (In 1832, even Pope Gregory XVI would finally end up borrowing from this Illuminist house of bankers, giving special treatment to Carl Mayer Rothschild by requiring that the banker kiss only his Fisherman’s ring – but not his feet, as good Catholics were forced to do when meeting the pope.)

After Mayer had taught his five sons the art of banking, he “sent his sons to live in the capital cities of various European countries with the goal of establishing banking businesses in Naples, Vienna, Paris, and London, in addition to Frankfurt. With Mayer Rothschild’s children spread across Europe, the five linked branches became, in effect, the first bank to transcend borders. Lending to governments to finance war operations over several centuries provided the Rothschild family with ample opportunity to accumulate bonds and build additional wealth in a range of different industries.”

Goals of the Illuminati: The Infiltration and Abolition of Civil Society

The Rothschild Camarilla is not, strictly speaking, a Jewish Conspiracy as some have alleged, since the Rothschilds abandoned Judaism for Illuminism long ago and can only be described as Jewish by heritage only; thus, the Conspiracy is properly framed as Illuminist, per Fritz Springmeier in his Bloodlines of the Illuminati (which has been posted, interestingly, to the website of the Central Intelligence Agency). The Illuminati have historically glorified Lucifer, whose name means “light-bringer,” as the author of enlightenment.

The same year the Illuminist Enlightenment came to Ingolstadt, sages of the American Enlightenment descended upon Philadelphia to declare they were endowed by their Creator with the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Quoth Arthur R. Thompson, “The year 1776 was pivotal for the history of mankind. Within two months of each other, the Order of the Illuminati was founded on May 1st and American Independence declared on July 4th. One would wreak havoc on mankind, while the other would bring more benefits to the world than any other human factor. For a religious person, one would think that two opposing spiritual forces were at work. And subsequent events over the years reinforce this thought.”

In 1777, the year subsequent to the creation of the Order of the Illuminati of Bavaria, Adam Weishaupt joined the Masonic Lodge of Theodore of Good Counsel in Munich. Not only did Weishaupt succeed in getting his views accepted by the lodge, he also orchestrated the absorption of the lodge into the Illuminati; with the help of Baron Adolf Knigge, a diplomat with strong Masonic connections and organizational skills, Weishaupt was able to realize two important goals: the revision of the organizational structure of the Illuminati and the integration of Freemasonic lodges into that structure.

It has been rightly pointed out that most Freemasons are intentionally kept in the dark when it comes to the issue of Illuminati versus Freemasons. Though Freemasonry can be a steppingstone into Illuminism, most Freemasons are not Illuminists. Arthur R. Thompson offers some helpful insight: “In the United States, the most famous anti-Illuminist who was a private citizen was Rev. Jedidiah Morse. . . . While not a Mason himself, he was invited to Masonic conventions to address the assembled on the dangers of the Illuminati. He stated in A Sermon to the Grand Lodge of Freemasons in 1798 that men needed to be judged by their fruits, and . . . warned them to beware of corruption. . . . One must make the distinction of whether subversive activities are performed by Masonry or by individuals who happen to be Masons.” In other words, albeit some members of the Illuminati are Freemasons, not all Masons are Illuminists; and it would appear that those who are members of both secret societies constitute a small, albeit consequential, minority.

Baron Knigge left the Illuminati in 1784, because Weishaupt refused to make him co-regent, a promotion he jealously desired. Thus, Weishaupt’s arrogant brand of leadership continued unrestrained, until he was finally betrayed to Bavarian authorities by one Joseph Utschneider, resulting in Weishaupt’s termination from his professorship and his banishment – together with the Illuminati – by the King of Bavaria.

The discovery of documents advocating the overthrow of the monarchy during government raids on Illuminist households caused Weishaupt to flee to Gotha, “where he was offered refuge by Duke Ernst II.” Then, in July of 1785, an Illuminist courier named Jacob Lanz, en route to Paris, was knocked off his horse by an act of God, when a lightning bolt struck him down at Regensburg. When Bavarian police searched the dead rider’s effects, they found coded messages from Weishaupt sewn into his clothes and important Illuminati documents concealed in his saddlebags. But the conspiratorial danger did not end there. Soon thereafter, “the Illuminati secretly spread to France in 1787 and later caused the French Revolution in 1789. The Illuminati controlled the Jacobin Club where the French revolutionists gathered, and Nikolai Lenin later claimed, ‘We, the Bolsheviks, are the Jacobins of the twentieth century. . . .’”

In due time, none other than George Washington himself was warned of this diabolical conspiracy whose aim it was to topple and replace the most important values that held civil society together: ordered government, property rights, patriotic loyalties, traditional families, private education, and ethical monotheism. On August 27, 1798, Reverend G.W. Snyder wrote Washington, expressing his “concerns of this infamous Secret Society known as the Illuminati penetrating into the United States Masonic Lodges. He sent Washington a book exposing this group and their intentions outlined by John Robison, entitled Proofs of a Conspiracy.” On September 25, 1798, Washington wrote back “that none of the Lodges in this Country are contaminated with the principles ascribed to the Society of the Illuminati.” Thinking that Washington had failed to perceive a looming threat, Snyder sent yet another warning, and the Founding Father replied once again in his letter of October 24, 1798: “It was not my intention to doubt that, the Doctrines of the Iluminati [sic], and principles of Jacobinism had not spread in the United States. On the contrary, no one is more fully satisfied of this fact than I am. The idea I meant to convey, was, that I did not believe that the Lodges of Free Masons in this Country had, as Societies, endeavoured to propagate the diabolical tenets of the first, or the pernicious principles of the latter. . . .”

A Pony Express for Bankers

The Rothschild family of bankers had a courier system of great renown, an international pony express instantly recognizable throughout most of continental Europe due to the red saddlebags sported by the horses of their messengers. It has been reported that, even during the heat of battle, opposing militaries would stand down to allow these conspicuous Riders of the Red Saddlebags to pass.

It was Nathan Rothschild’s private carrier that had alerted him to Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo before official news reached London, empowering Nathan to assume control of the Bank of England. G. Edward Griffin elucidates: “The first news of Wellington’s victory arrived in Brussels . . . where a Rothschild agent . . . was waiting in readiness. He immediately mounted a fresh horse and set off for . . . a boat. . . . In the early hours of June 20, the exhausted messenger was pounding on Nathan’s door, a full twenty-four hours before Wellington’s own courier . . . arrived. . . .” The following morning, at the stock exchange, Nathan began selling off his holdings; the “whisper went through the crowded room ‘Nathan is selling!’ ‘Wellington must have lost.’ ‘Our government bonds will never be repaid.’ ‘Sell them now. Sell. Sell!’” After the market had plummeted, Nathan Rothschild “reversed his call and purchased the entire market in government bonds. In a matter of just a few hours, he had acquired the dominant holding of England’s entire debt at but a tiny fraction of its worth.”

Though nationalized in 1948, the Bank of England has remained under the influence of the Rothschild-controlled commercial banks doing business at the “Square Mile,” securing “the City’s position as a world financial center.” This control continues unabated, as “[t]he U.K. is the highest net exporter of financial services and London . . . is the world’s financial capital.” Thus, the Camarilla has managed to maintain The City’s status as the capital of world finance for over two centuries, although New York City has of late proven to be an apt competitor.

Federal Reserve historian G. Edward Griffin offers confirmation of the sell-off /buy-back story about Nathan Rothschild by supplying a legal footnote, courtesy of The New York Times, to wit: “The New York Times, in its April 1, 1915, edition, reported that Baron Nathan Mayer de Rothschild had attempted to secure a court order to suppress a book written by Ignatius Balla entitled The Romance of the Rothschilds on the grounds that the Waterloo story about his grandfather was untrue and libelous. The court ruled that the story was true, dismissed the suit, and ordered Rothschild to pay all court costs.”

Jackson Versus Biddle: The Bank War Against the Second Bank of the United States

Elected president in 1828, Andrew Jackson wanted to “kill” America’s second incarnation of a Rothschild central bank. Although Nicholas Biddle was president of the Second Bank of the United States, “it was well known that Baron James de Rothschild of Paris was the principal investor in this central bank.” Biddle, a Rothschild agent, asked Congress to pass an early renewal bill for the Bank during the election year of 1832 – a move intended to sabotage Jackson’s bid for reëlection. Never a coward, Jackson rejected the measure, querying in his veto statement, “Is there no danger to our liberty and independence in a Bank that . . . has so little to bind it to our country? . . . Should its influence become concentrated . . ., will there not be cause to tremble for the purity of our elections in peace, and for the independence of our country in war?” Jackson made his 1832 campaign slogan “Jackson and no Bank” and became the first presidential candidate to campaign on the road, something not considered “presidential” at the time. Jackson won reëlection handily and was inaugurated to a second term as president on March 4, 1833.

On January 8, 1835, Jackson paid off America’s national debt. On January 30th, an attempt was made on Jackson’s life by a would-be assassin whose pistols both misfired! Jackson half-expected such an attack, since the president believed that the Camarilla had been “trying to kill” him all along; Jackson credited his survival to Divine Providence. After leaving office, when asked what he considered his greatest accomplishment, Jackson, ever-cognizant of his Bank War, replied, “I killed the bank.”

Warburg’s Camouflage: Disguising a Banking Cartel as an Organ of Government

In 1913, Paul Warburg would plan to reinstate central banking in America. The Federal Reserve banking cartel would not be subject to taxation or audit, and the only real power of the American people over the cartel would be having their president nominate its governors. To create this third banking entity in service to the Camarilla, there was a 1910 “duck hunt” on Jekyll Island, Georgia, which acted as a ruse to hide the covert intentions of those who were planning to establish yet another Rothschild-directed entity to control America’s economic life. Warburg, the lead conspirator, would outline the “fundamental features” of this institution. Warburg was a “representative of the Rothschild banking dynasty in England and France, and brother to Max Warburg of the Warburg banking consortium in Germany and the Netherlands.” The plotters disguised the cartel as an organ of government, naming it the Federal Reserve Bank to fool Americans into assuming as much. The Federal Reserve Act was passed on December 23, 1913, late at night, while most Americans were distracted by Christmas festivities.

Trump Prepares to Replace Fiat Currency with Sound Money

Since the establishment of the Fed, the dollar has lost over 96% of its purchasing power. Breaking with the economic orthodoxy of the modern-day political establishment, President Trump, putting America first, has chosen to go to war against the Federal Reserve System as well as those who direct its machinations from behind the scenes. Trump’s plan is to revive American economic freedom by winning a Jackson-inspired Bank War of his own, restoring Constitutional money in the process, thus sparing Americans the inflationary fate of the Weimar Republic, which saw Germans using their worthless fiat currency notes as wall paper.

Trump is now preparing his final moves to bring a halt to the endless creation of debt by the Fed, intending to replace a Fed-sponsored Age of Inflation with a “Golden Age – better than ever before!” Once the president succeeds in vanquishing the Camarilla’s power to dictate economic inputs for the US economy, his prognostication that “the best is yet to come” will likely come true, as Americans begin a groundbreaking epoch of newfound wealth and prosperity.

Paul Dowling

