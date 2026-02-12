The Chilling Vidoe of Nancy Guthrie with the Gunman?

I wasn’t going to post anything about the Guthrie kidnapping until it was solved, but then a chilling photo appeared on Kyra’s blog. The author says that authorities released 12 new photos and 5 deeply disturbing videos in the Guthrie case. I could only see one.

The author wrote that even seasoned investigators, hardened by years of experience, reportedly struggled to watch what was found. It appears to be a race against time now that the revelations have become darker and more urgent.

The picture doesn’t come up easily. I had to go through a few times before it popped up, but over the line that says, “This evidence significantly changes our understanding of the timeline,” one law enforcement source said on condition of anonymity, you can see four pictures: the two on the bottom look like the back of her mother walking out with the gunman, gun in hand.

I don’t know if it’s real, but it looks real. Click here. It has been widely shared on Facebook.

Police are searching a septic tank at Nancy Guthrie’s home.

Meanwhile, a man named Derrick Callella was arrested for fraud for sending ransom demands. He was allegedly accused of stealing unemployment benefits while working as an LA city employee.

Based on federal charges filed in Arizona, FBI Agents with the FBI’s S.W.A.T. Team in Los Angeles arrested Derrick Callella today in Hawthorne, California. Callella has been charged via a criminal complaint filed in federal court for transmitting a demand for ransom in… pic.twitter.com/nUTGStOtIP — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) February 5, 2026

Additionally, authorities want to speak with this backpack man.

BREAKING: FBI, sheriff want to talk to man with backpack seen in video just miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home on the same night of her disappearance. pic.twitter.com/1HOZmLCEIz — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 12, 2026