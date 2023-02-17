The Complete Failure of the West’s Response to COVID-19

A pre-print analysis of 108 countries is not yet peer-reviewed, but it’s close. The analysis came directly from the research. It debunks the narrative and exposes the perfidy of the media and the public health community.

Key findings via Joel Smalley, all are per country population. It points to a complete failure in Western response:

The higher the vaccination rates, the higher COVID deaths.

Higher country healthcare costs per capita corresponded to higher COVID-19 deaths. Statistically significant to 1%.

The higher the annual income per capita, the higher COVID-19 deaths. Also, 1% statistically significant.

The more stringent the response (mandates, masking, social distancing, curfews, quarantine, business/school closings, banning or limiting public gatherings, lockdowns, travel ban, contact tracing, and PCR testing), the more COVID-19. Statistically significant to 10%.

Higher countrywide Ivermectin use to lower COVID-19 deaths was not significantly significant.

The analysis shows that the COVID pandemic occurred only or mostly in rich countries where governments intervened. Every policy failed to mitigate deaths and made the situation worse. Finally, populations became subjects in an experiment without proper knowledge and consent, leading to increased mortality.

Within weeks of every intervention, we knew it wasn’t working, but the medical community used that excuse to tighten restrictions. Censorship hid the truth.

The total failure of centralized, top-down management

“The reasons behind the uncontrolled spread are well established: it is estimated that at least 50% of viral transmission occurs through asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers. This is to say that policies intended to curtail viral spread were, from the beginning, doomed to fail,” the report states.

“The failure to significantly impact pandemic outcomes incriminates top-down centralized management strategies by entities such as WHO and large countries like the US. In March 2020, WHO Director-General Ghebreysus announced, “we have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test.” Testing, he claimed, was essential to contain the spread of the virus. But how does a bureaucrat in New York City know what is happening on the ground in Brazil, Indonesia, or Nigeria? The one-size-fits-all pandemic management strategy was an unqualified disaster. The only viable solution is radical decentralization of authority and policymaking.” The African success “The African experience is a powerful testament to this approach. For decades throughout Africa widespread use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ) has been a staple for the prevention and treatment of malaria. Not only had their efficacy and safety been empirically well-established, but they were cheap and widely available. It seemed inevitable these two agents would figure into the African pandemic strategy until the publication of one study. The findings in this study are consistent with this strategy.” The study was in The Lancet, but Africa continued on with Hydroxychloroquine. Africa succeeded where the West didn’t. They used the proven drug they had used to treat malaria for decades HCQ, Hydroxychloroquine. Read the analysis on the link: GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC OUTCOMES

Related