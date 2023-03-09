The Democrats and RINOs of J6 Unselect Committee are in Trouble Now!

Opinion

by Mark Schwendau

And they know it.

Because so many of our nation’s lawmakers are actually lawyers by both degree and license, they have all taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and Bill of Rights of the United States. This could explain the outlandish outburst of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in the Senate over Tucker Carlson’s release of the hidden J6 capitol riot videos this week. Schumer’s meltdown led to him actually calling for the censorship of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson by his boss, Rupert Murdoch.

The sudden release of these videos by new Majority House Speaker Chair Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) offers the American public two important major issues that need to be addressed. The first is the fact that many of those persons arrested, charged, and booked into a D.C. prison with conditions tantamount to a third-world country were framed for a made-up crime of insurrection and then denied due process. The second is all of those lawmakers on Capitol Hill who are also lawyers, and therefore, agents or officers of the court should be disbarred, starting with Chuck Schumer.

For those who never heard of this concept, Law.com defines an officer of the court as a noun that requires:

“Any person who has an obligation to promote justice and effective operation of the judicial system, including judges, the attorneys who appear in court, bailiffs, clerks, and other personnel.”

For those who do not know exactly what the concept of “due process” requires:

It requires all legal rules and principles pertaining to the accused in a case to be respected. Due process balances the power of the law of the land and protects the individual person from it such that their life, liberty, and property are not infringed upon. The Court has determined that due process requires, at a minimum: (1) notice; (2) an opportunity to be heard; and (3) an impartial tribunal. But it also requires the accused be able to defend themself by knowing the specific charges brought against them, the right to face their accuser(s), the right to discovery, and the right to a fair and speedy trial. In some cases, the accused have the right to be tried by a jury of their peers rather than only a single judge. In some instances, their trial may be open to the public to the point of even being broadcast televised.

The importance of the Tucker Carlson show in this event cannot be understated. He has exposed a crime by the entire Democratic Party as well as two RINO Republicans. He also crystallized a joke former President Trump made about the Deep State members of Capitol Hill when he called them “The Uniparty” as he threatened to develop a third party to counter both the lock-step Democrats and Republicans making the Uniparty.

“Tucker Carlson: There is no justification for this.”

Certain parts of the Bill of Rights have had a significant impact on the accused in the criminal justice system. Those amendments include the fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, and fourteenth amendments. They serve the purpose of ensuring people are treated fairly if suspected or arrested for crimes.

Fourth Article: The Freedom of Speech, and of the Press, and the right of the People peaceably to assemble, and consult for their common good, and to apply to the Government for a redress of grievances, shall not be infringed.

Fifth Article: A well-regulated militia, composed of the body of the People, being the best security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed, but no one religiously scrupulous of bearing arms, shall be compelled to render military service in person.

Sixth Article: No soldier shall, in time of peace, be quartered in any house without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

Eighth Article: No person shall be subject, except in case of impeachment, to more than one trial or one punishment for the same offense, nor shall be compelled in any criminal case, to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.

Fourteenth Article: No State shall infringe the right of trial by Jury in criminal cases, nor the rights of conscience, nor the freedom of speech, or of the press.

CONCLUSION:

Given all of these revelations of the last two days, things the American public suspected but did not know for sure, Americans are now asking, “When do the impeachment trials of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer begin?”

Two of the biggest lies perpetuated by the mainstream media were “Pro-Trump insurrectionists broke into the U.S. Capitol” and “4 dead after rioters stormed the halls of Congress.” When does the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) fine them for peddling propaganda as actual news?

Those of us who did a little research immediately questioned the narrative when we heard innocent protesters led by undercover FBI agents who incited people to break through police lines on the west side of the Capitol while other police officers opened the doors and let protesters in on the east side of the Capitol.

You cannot be breaking and entering when you are invited in! Any good lawyer would defend their client by saying, “The Capitol Police should have just told the mob on the west side to go to the east side to gain entry to the Capitol building peacefully!”

Tucker Carlson’s videos release now proves this scenario to be completely true, and Schumer and the Democrats are the liars. Chuck Schumer had a chance to get on the right side of history and offer an apology and promise an investigation. Instead, he made a lame attempt to circle his wagons figuring the best defense is a strong offense. Pathetic!

In America, Lady Justice is blindfolded for a reason. Political affiliation is irrelevant to justice… or at least, it used to be.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He describes himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

