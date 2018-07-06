The DLF, (Democratic League of Fools) Has Launched an All-Out War – Against Itself

by Greg Holt

Just when you think you have seen it all, when you think the Democrats could not possibly become even more foolish – the Democrats have accomplished the ultimate in stupidity in one fell swing. That being said, the Dems do not seem to have enough collective intelligence to realize their own actions are leading to their eventual demise.

I almost hate to say this; it almost bothers me to lay such a harsh statement at the feet of the Democratic Party. Almost…

I hope the Democrats continue in their wildly uproarious, stupid and erroneous comments, not to mention their mentally ill-conceived actions. The Dems are even pulling out the race card once again to defend of all people Maxine Waters after her idiotic comments concerning Trump and his staff. So, if you are black, or a member of any other supposed minority, you can apparently spout off in public in any way you choose, and then whip out the race card or just pin the blame on evil Trump. This writer would like to see the complete and utter implosion of the Democratic Party – and this is exactly what the DLF (Democratic League of Fools) is heading for.

The current malignancy within the Democratic Party, the stage four cancer that is signaling the death knell for the Democrats was summed up nicely in a recent article written by Mike Adams over at Natural News:

You may remember a time when Democrats called for free speech, civil liberties, and a stronger America. Now, they’ve gone “full retard,” as the saying goes, and their mindless minions are marching nationwide, demanding:

Abolishing all U.S. borders and welcoming an unlimited tidal wave of illegals to flood the country.

Abolishing all U.S. prisons and releasing violent criminal felons into the streets of America.

Abolishing all private-sector businesses and implementing a centrally-planned, government-run fascist economy to control everything. (source)

In other words, the Dems are looking to usher in full-on socialism combined with outright stupidity. The leftists have even condemned Bernie Sanders for not being far left enough. Let that sink in, Bernie Sanders who ran on a socialistic platform in 2016, and was considered a fringe leftist candidate – is no longer far enough to the left for the alt-left.

There is already a serious crime problem in this country as it relates to illegals and unwanted “refugees.” Under President Obama, immigration rules were conveniently ignored, and catch and release was the game of choice with illegals. Many dangerous criminals were released into the general U.S. population via catch and release, and many of these released illegals went on to commit serious crimes including murder. Let’s not forget the Democratic strongholds that consider themselves to be sanctuary cities and even states – like California, where illegals are warned ahead of time to avoid capture. Pathetic.

Just imagine the Left getting its way – no borders, no enforcement of borders. Now imagine the influx of the Mexican cartels and their drugs, completely unimpeded. Imagine also vicious gangs like MS-13 having free reign to enter the U.S. at will. Next imagine all the welfare cases (sorry but it is true) from Mexico moving here to escape the miserable conditions in their country so that they can claim their Democrat mandated government handouts that YOU pay for, including healthcare, drivers license, schooling for children, food stamps, and welfare payments.

Next, imagine prisons being abolished, forget the druggies that are in prison, think about all the serial murderers, the serial rapists, the child abusers, the extremely violent offenders etc., next imagine them being your new neighbors – nothing says welcome home like having violent criminals for neighbors.

Last but not least, imagine ALL businesses are confiscated and are now run by the U.S. government, no individual ownership of anything. We call this socialism – I’m sure most of you do not for a moment believe this can happen in America.

Well, all those who don’t believe these things can happen had better pull their heads out of the sand and take a close look at what is happening in our society.

You need not imagine these things, because if Americans are foolish enough to continue to elect these left-wing sacrosanct idiots, the above-mentioned scenarios WILL come to fruition, guaranteed.

Most of you will refuse to believe that any of the above scenarios that are the desired endgame of the Democrats can happen here in America. Well, the Germans never thought it would happen to them either, and America is largely asleep at the wheel – while the very same things are happening in America – that allowed a vicious dictator like Hitler to rise to power in Germany.

For those who have a little life experience and yet don’t believe radical changes can happen in America because, well because it’s America man! Ask yourself these questions:

Did you ever think same-sex marriage would be the law of the land?

Did you ever think Christianity and Jesus would be dirty words, while Islam, Satanic worship, and magic (Wicca, satanic magic, Free Masons) are considered mainstream and acceptable?

Did you ever think it would be socially unacceptable to say “Merry Christmas?

Did you ever think there would be a push for men (who claim to be women) to be allowed to use the women’s restroom no questions asked?

Did you ever think openly homosexual and lesbian men and women would be allowed to be ordained as pastors?

Did you ever think prayer and the pledge of allegiance in schools would be disallowed, while the five pillars of Islam, homosexuality, and transgenderism are taught in schools, as well as After School Satan?

Did you ever think a U.S. president would openly say that if Congress did not do as asked, this president would simply write executive orders to get what he wanted? (Obama)

Did you ever think that your daughter could obtain an abortion without your consent in the schools?

Did you ever think your children would be taught in school for Sex Ed – how to put on a condom using a pickle, or be shown graphic sex videos, or be told how to get an abortion?

Did you ever think an American citizen running for president would be opposed and plotted against by our own government?

I think you get the idea here; America as a whole needs to wake up and realize that today’s America is a wholly different America from years ago. There is a lot at stake here in this country, and if people don’t wake up and get with the program – one day, people in this country will wake up only to realize that the land of the free and the home of the brave has become the land of the enslaved and the home of the socialists/communists.

One of two things needs to happen as far as the Democratic Party is concerned in this writer’s opinion, and I hesitate to mention the second one as it IS the key to the lifeblood of the Democratic Party:

1. The Democrat Party needs to cease to exist altogether

2. The Democratic Party needs to have a completely new and visionary set of leaders who understand rational thought and analysis while putting America and Americans FIRST.

The present-day Democrats are doomed in this writer’s opinion. There are more people waking up every day to the reality of the supposedly tolerant left, the left-leaning imbeciles that say they are for the people, but are anything but – which in reality are hate-filled fools bent on the destruction of the United States of America.

Many are still however definitely not getting the message. The recent win in the primary elections of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who ran openly on a socialist platform and defeated Joseph Crowley, a 19-year long, powerful Democratic incumbent attests to this truth. Socialism is historically proven to NOT work, any right thinking person who does not blindly follow the given Democratic predilection to socialism understands this. Apparently, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez missed the memo, and are blissfully unaware of this little factoid.

It needs to be mentioned here as well the antics of Maxine Waters, the U.S. Democratic Representative who is openly advocating for violence against President Trump and Trump supporters. On top of this,

Chuck-you Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are actually being criticized for not defending Maxine Waters, whose actions are or should be indefensible. Maxine Waters calls for violence against other U.S. government officials comes perilously close to insurrection in this author’s mind.

It is well past time for the Democrats rule of destruction and animosity to come to an end. The Right is in no way perfect either and those who think so are only fooling themselves. The difference is that those on the right are not calling for policies that will mean the end of the U.S. as we know it.

Policies such as:

Gun confiscation

Abortion

Open borders

Letting other countries take advantage of us in trade

Appeasement of tyrannical regimes such as Iran and North Korea

Criminalization of Christianity while supporting Islam which is built on murder and hatred

Destruction of the family

Supporting illegals financially

Allowing all to enter the U.S. regardless of whether or not they benefit this country

Teaching hatred of the USA and Israel in colleges while supporting terrorists like Iran, the Palestinians, Hamas, and Islam

The One World Order, New World Order – likely implemented through the United Nations who is currently seeking to disarm Americans

The Democrats are NOT the righteous supporters of a great America that they make themselves out to be, they are out to destroy America. Even some in the LGBT crowd (#WalkAway) are leaving the Democratic Party, and this should tell you something! The only ones who benefit from Democratic rule are those who are too lazy to work for a living, those looking for government handouts, those who are here illegally (they will vote Democratic), and all those perfectly willing to give up their freedom to have the government take care of them – in other words, those who do not value their freedom as our forefathers did. Daisy Luther wrote a fantastic article on this over at The Organic Prepper, and I highly recommend it.

America – nothing is going to change until WE the people stand up and change it. America – YOU need to speak up, let your voice be heard, on blogs, on forums, write your own articles, vote these morally bankrupt evil Democrats out of office, and that goes for dirty Republicans as well. The liberals spout off about Trump and the evils of conservatism – we need to be even louder. Hollywood fools and other loudmouths like David Hogg who think they know what is best for America need to be put in their place. Speak out on Twitter, on Facebook and Instagram, on MeWe and Gab, let YOUR voice be heard in America!

The liberal socialists cannot possibly silence us all! Trump is doing his part, now we need to do ours. What are you doing to do today?

Since 2013, Christian news magazine The Olive Branch Report has featured the insightful writing and reporting of Greg Holt. His writing has been featured on American Prophet, American Clarion, Eagle Rising, Capitol Hill Outsider, Sons of Liberty Media, Rev. Austin Miles, and others. Greg is also the Publisher and Editor of Inspirational Christian Blogs.

