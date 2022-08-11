The FBI and Biden Just Made America a Banana Republic!

By Mark Schwendau

Many political commentators have come out swinging about the FBI’s raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home in Florida. Others of the fake news void of both reality and sanity are about wetting themselves at the prospect, “They finally got him!”

One recent thoughtful online commentary by FOX News’ Jessie Watters was important as he said out loud what many of us have been thinking privately.

Watters made the point on a recent episode of “The Five” that Trump lives in Florida, and Florida is home to both legal and illegal aliens from South and Central America and Mexico, and the Caribbean. Many fled to America to avoid the banana republics with kangaroo courts of their own countries they detested so much.

Most conservative Trump-voting Americans are not against legal immigration and minorities who are not white, contrary to the lies of the left. Many of us believe two things that we would like to see the Republican Party capitalize on as follows:

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Criminals are never the sharpest tools in the shed and can easily be outsmarted and exposed as fools. If the GOP would embrace new illegal immigrants of our George Soros open border with nicely made “TRUMP 2024″ outer garments to help them survive our cold winters, that would be both a humanitarian welcoming public relations move as well as a hilarious slap in the face to Biden and Soros. There is a better than 50/50 chance they will not want Joe Biden and people like him in office already. Why not capitalize on that hatred of their pasts?

To the liberal left, these people are subhuman useful idiots to their cause. To the conservative right, they recognize these people as thinking people with souls capable of making up their own minds. When it comes to tyrannical forms of government and socialism, many of these newly arrived people in America have been around this block before!

America has always been perceived as the “Goose That Laid the Golden Egg” by people outside of America. Take China, for example. For a country that supposedly considers us their enemy, they have raised their quality of life amazingly high economically on the coattails of America’s capitalism as they cling to their political form of communism.

That is the thing about tyrants in tyranny; they expose themselves by their hypocrisy. Kind of like Joe Biden is doing now in his abuse of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He wants to use the justice system as his own personal Nazi-style Gestapo to harass and torment President Donald Trump and his family while making sure they run cover for him relative to his drug-addicted, pedophile son and their influence peddling scheme of our vice presidential office to foreign nations. The only problem with that, they work for us! WE PAY THEIR SALARIES!

Here is a list of the sins committed by the Joe Biden regime in this one instance of this improper and illegal FBI raid:

They refuse to answer legitimate questions about the origin of this action and its purpose. (The White House claims Joe Biden had no prior knowledge, but by now, everybody knows Joe as a compulsive liar.)

Joe Biden came to office promising to unite the country and then allowed for the raid on former President Trump’s personal residence. Not cool, Joe! The FBI director and DOJ attorney general also have gone radio silent.4. The warrant was let by a judge previously connected to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He helped Epstein’s associates get off on charges of sex with minors. He is also on record as an Obama donor. He is a magistrate judge who should have recused himself when asked for the warrant; was he proper? He was not. A subpoena would have been more appropriate before a warrant, but the search warrant allows the FBI to go on a fishing expedition of President Trump’s personal information not related to Federal Government Archival information. President Trump was cooperating with the Archives, and they were satisfied with his cooperation, and he has a letter from them saying so. That means if this was the reason for the FBI search warrant, it was bogus, and all involved should now be in some serious hot water! They are guilty of harassment and prosecutorial malpractice. This action was initiated out of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., office rather than a Florida FBI District office. Is that because the guy operating the Florida FBI field office concocted the fake Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmore kidnapping plot with more FBI agents and informants than civilian participants? Hillary Clinton actually knowingly destroyed over 30,000 government-related emails in the face of a Congressional subpoena, and the FBI didn’t raid her house. Hussein Obama then doled out immunities to assure all involved could remain criminals at large thereafter. Where were the FBI and DOJ? The Biden Crime Family has now been exposed to an International pay-to-play scheme thanks to emails found on the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell.” Where are the FBI and DOJ? Nancy Pelosi and her insider stock trading is illegal, and her bank accounts and trading records of her husband could prove her a criminal guilty of a crime. Where are the FBI and DOJ? Even former New York governor Andrew Cuomo spoke out against the FBI raid, which means some partisan Democrats are starting to turn on their own. Previously, 2 of President Trump’s attorneys had their homes raided in the early morning hours, with CNN getting tipped off before the event to be there to film it. The FBI improperly forbid Trump’s lawyers from being there to witness their search of his Mar-A-Lago home and illegally confiscated 12 boxes of his personal documents beyond the scope of the warrant. One of those boxes contained the letter Hussein Obama left for him in the desk of the Oval Office, a personal letter he has never revealed the contents of publically but complimented Obama on his words in that letter.

As Jesse Watters so aptly said at the end of one of his recent commentaries relative to what must happen next if America is not unbroken in lawlessness, “They crossed a very serious line, and they are never coming back. And everybody involved in this needs to be prosecuted for misconduct, disbarred, and have their pensions stripped.”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

