The FDA Loved the “Horse Paste” Scam, They Hate You

The Feds went to extreme lengths to scare people away from ivermectin because the experimental jabs from Pfizer & Co. could not be approved if an alternative treatment existed. Robert F. Kennedy already spoke to that on several occasions. Out of this, grew the Great Horse Paste Scam.

“We no longer have a regulatory agency looking out for public health. Not only has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration been captured by the drug industry, but it’s also staffed with incompetent bird brains and politically-motivated bureaucrats to boot,” writes Dr. Mercola.

Dr. Joseph Mercola published the evidence about the horse paste fraud. These are the bullet points of his article here.

By early to mid-April 2020, critical care doctors had already figured out that the antiparasitic drug ivermectin was working against the novel coronavirus, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration chose to warn people away from the drug instead.

Internal FDA emails obtained by Motherboard through a Freedom of Information Act request reveal agency officials were thrilled with the success of its derogatory “horse paste” tweet that went viral at the end of August 2021.

The FDA’s tweet linked to a consumer update page about “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19,” which falsely insinuated that ivermectin was “not approved or authorized” by the FDA.

While the FDA had not approved ivermectin specifically for COVID-19, the drug has, in fact, been approved for human use since 1987 and has an excellent safety profile. Moreover, doctors can legally prescribe ANY approved drug for off-label use, as was the case with ivermectin.

In late September 2022, the FDA issued a warning against cooking chicken in NyQuil. The warning got massive media coverage across the U.S. Ironically, virtually no one had heard of this obscure “online challenge” until the FDA made it headline news.

The horse paste scam took over the Internet, and the FDA, incestuously tied to Big Pharma, could then push the vaccine.

On another interesting note, the FDA was regularly checking Twitter followers and social media “likes.” They had time for that. The FDA prioritized “likes” over the life and death of the American people and people worldwide.

The horse paste tweet:

RFK EXPOSED THE HORSE PASTE SCAM BY 2022

RFK said that ivermectin really was “a miracle drug.” Dr. Fauci wanted it quashed so he could push Big Pharma’s vaccines. Let’s not forget how people vilify Robert F. Kennedy as a nut and a purveyor of misinformation. He is constantly censored.

America is in the hands of the most evil of people. It’s beyond party politics.

Megyn Kelly with Robert F Kennedy Jr discussing how Anthony Fauci blocked the use of Ivermectin, despite it’s effectiveness in treating Covid 19, to gain emergency authorisation approval for the experimental Covid 19 vaccines via the FDA. pic.twitter.com/Lwb8z4mrek — Space Pirate 🏴‍☠️ 🏴‍☠️ 🏴‍☠️ (@SpacePirate144) January 11, 2023

Related