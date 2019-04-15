The Good Fight! More Proof Anti-Trumpers Suffer From Derangement

Deadline reported on a new controversy, but it was more like a death threat. The leftists who ran to the defense of Ilhan Omar probably think this is humorous.

According to Deadline, CBS All-Access’ The Good Wife spinoff series, The Good Fight, tweeted an image Friday — a screenshot from its episode The One Where Diane Joins The Resistance, showing a list of “target words.” Topping the list are the words, “Assassinate,” “President” and “Trump” in the red column, while leading the second, orange column are “Eliminate” and “Mar-a-Lago.”

It didn’t catch too much attention when the show ran, so the show’s Twitter feed tweeted the screenshot as you can see below. The tweet has since been deleted, but some Twitter users threatened to contact Secret Service before it was taken down.

The context of the episode can be seen at Deadline. I don’t know anyone who watches the show so I can’t provide any information except what I read. And who cares? I definitely won’t watch the show now. These people are pigs and the context doesn’t justify the threat in the screenshot.

It was tied to an episode titled, The One Where Diane Joins The Resistance, and the screenshot of target words was intended to provide a clue. That’s when these threatening words popped up, well before the target word that provided the clue. Apparently, it wasn’t as obvious as they had hoped so they tweeted to get more attention.

They are nasty and they are sick, but they like to pretend it’s the right who are filled with hate.

Last week: CBS crime drama The Good Fight tweeted an image that included the phrases “Assassinate President Trump” and “Eliminate Mar-a-Lago.” pic.twitter.com/YcHyIUDuqK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 14, 2019