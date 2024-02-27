THE GRIM BUSINESS OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE: MAKING PROFITS ON HUMAN DESPAIR

by Gennady Shkliarevsky, who is Ukrainian, is Professor Emeritus of History at Bard College

The war in Ukraine has entered its third year on a sour note. The Ukrainian military has suffered several major setbacks. The most important is the loss of Avdiivka—a strategic town in eastern Ukraine that has been the scene of fierce battles for almost two years. On the diplomatic front, although the West continues to back Zelensky’s government, this support brings few real results.

The Kyiv regime has failed to make Ukraine part of the European Union or win NATO membership. Although Europe’s assistance remains substantial, the significant military aid package remains stalled in U.S. Congress with little prospect of moving forward, leaving a huge hole in the capacity of the Ukrainian army to conduct effective military operations.

Perhaps the most significant challenge that Zelensky’s regime faces is securing human resources to prosecute the war. The Ukrainian army is exhausted and severely understaffed. It needs more soldiers. Russia, with a population of 144 million people, has a significant advantage in this respect over Ukraine, which has 44 million people. According to current estimates, Ukraine needs about 500,000 new conscripts to sustain its war effort. The Ukrainian parliament is in the process of discussing the new draft law on mobilization, but its Ninal approval is still pending. In the meantime, the problem with manpower in the army remains extremely acute.

The situation is so desperate that the Ukrainian authorities are resorting to extreme measures and policies. The government, for example, organized and enabled recruitment squads (Ukrainians call them “people snatchers“) to conduct regular searches and raids in Ukrainian cities to round up men who appear eligible for military service. These days, many Ukrainian males try to avoid venturing into public spaces and avoid being apprehended.

Numerous videos of these squads operating in the streets of Ukrainian cities are circulating in the media. They show members of these squads apprehending people, loading them into buses, and taking them to the local military registration and enlistment office or TTSK (territorial recruitment center). Human rights advocates consider this practice to be in significant violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

These extreme methods indicate that the government is desperate and that many Ukrainian people are trying to escape conscription and not to go to war. This evidence contradicts assertions that come from the government and organizations that serve its interests, stating that over 90% of Ukrainians support the war effort and are willing to fight this war to a victorious end. There are many other indications that reveal the discrepancy between government policies and attitudes of ordinary Ukrainians.

The unwillingness of many Ukrainians to serve in the military has given rise to the practice of avoiding military service. This practice has become so common and so widespread that it constitutes what amounts to a de-facto branch of the economy that operates in illegal business. It sells opportunities to escape conscription by bribing those in positions of power. The size of this economy is hard to estimate.

One can only approximate its extent based on extensive, and one could add totally futile, efforts by the government to put an end to this practice by prosecuting its perpetrators. The sheer number of these cases, their diversity, and the amount of money involved in each case indicate that this economy is huge and involves billions of dollars.