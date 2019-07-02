The Humanitarian Hoax of Ballot Harvesting: Killing America With Kindness – hoax 35

The Humanitarian Hoax is a deliberate and deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian huckster presents himself as a compassionate advocate when in fact he is the disguised enemy.

Harvesting is defined as collecting or obtaining a resource for future use. We commonly equate harvesting with agricultural crops – but in the 21st-century harvesting has far more to do with political crops – the resource is votes.

Ballot harvesting is like the Greek hydra – the many-headed snake whose heads grew as they were cut off. So, let’s examine the heads of this ballot harvesting Democrat hydra.

Ballot harvesting is defined as the political jargon for a practice in which organized workers or volunteers collect absentee ballots from certain voters and drop them off at a polling place or election office. WHAT?

Let’s review. In ballot harvesting someone picks up someone else’s ballots and drop them off somewhere else? Any voter who has ever voted in person knows that great care is taken to secure the confidentiality of voters and the legitimacy of their votes. Ballots are filled out in the privacy of a voting booth, placed into a secrecy envelope, and then hand delivered by the voter into a machine that automatically pulls the ballot into itself. No one besides the voter touches his ballot – the ballot chain is unbroken.

Voting is the most sacred of rights guaranteed by our Constitution and is protected at every point in the voting process. The idea that organized workers pick up ballots and drop them off at a polling place or election office is equivalent to a broken chain of evidence in a criminal jury trial. When the chain is broken the evidence is inadmissible because it may have been tampered with.

Anyone with a functioning brain cell understands that ballot harvesting is an invitation for voter fraud because the ballot chain is broken.

Ballot harvesting is the first head of the hydra, next are unclean voting rolls. Tom Fitton, executive president of Judicial Watch, has demonstrated that under Obama the voter rolls were not updated, so dead people were still on the rolls, and people who had moved away were still listed, and illegals were voting. This is the second head on the hydra of voter fraud.

In 2012, Obama’s corrupt attorney general Eric Holder actually sued Florida “to block its efforts to purge its voter rolls of dead people and non-U.S. citizens and to stop further attempts before the November 2012 presidential election.”

Tom Fitton just won a huge case in California in which Los Angeles County has sent notices to 1.5 million inactive voters. This is the first step toward removing ineligible voters from the voter rolls. Los Angeles County with over 10 million residents, had allowed more than 20% of its registered voters to remain inactive without removing them from the voter list as required by law. California had not cleaned its voter rolls in 20 years!

Purging inactive voters is critical to the integrity of elections because maintaining accurate voter registration lists ensures that eligible voters cast a single ballot in their proper jurisdiction.

The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) allows states to remove voters who have not voted in two consecutive federal general elections and have failed to respond to a confirmation notice from an elections office. Voters are also removed from the list who are convicted felons, have died, moved to a different jurisdiction, are mentally incompetent, or request removal themselves.

The National Voter Registration Act is often called the “motor voter” law because it provides provisions for voter registration at the local Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices. That brings us to the third head on the hydra of voter fraud.

New York recently made it lawful for illegal aliens to receive drivers licenses. This makes it extremely easy to implement the next incremental step for Democrats to harvest votes – allowing illegals to legally vote. EXCUSE ME? Yes, the leftist Democrats leading the party want illegal aliens to vote – of course, they do – illegals will vote for Democrats and keep them in power for the foreseeable future.

A June 19, 2019, Breitbart article explains, “In New York, U.S. citizens only need a driver’s license to register to vote and though applicants are required to swear that they are eligible to vote, state election officials told the Post that ‘it’s basically an honor system.'” HONOR SYSTEM? Illegals are in this country illegally! How can an honor system possibly apply?

The humanitarian hoax of ballot harvesting is an assault on the Constitution because its objective is to make citizenship irrelevant by giving ILLEGAL aliens the same rights as legal citizens. This is how it works.

Democrats wail about inhumane conditions at the southern border. They deliberately ignore the fact that illegal alien parents are responsible for putting their children at risk by attempting to ILLEGALLY enter the United States.

During the Obama years, for twenty months from January 2009 until November 2010, the Democrats held both houses of Congress and the presidency. For twenty months they chose to ignore the growing border crisis and its humanitarian consequences. In fact, it was Obama who put illegal alien children in cages.

Now, with an upcoming election, the Democrats find it politically expedient to weep about housing and medical care for illegals. Housing for illegals? Medical care for illegals? What about housing and medical care for legal citizens of the United States who are struggling financially? No matter – the Democrats do not care about legal citizens because their goal is harvesting ballots through illegal immigration.

Remember, harvesting is the practice of collecting or obtaining a resource for future use. Illegal aliens are a bonanza for Democrats because they are the biggest resource for future votes imaginable. Democrats do not care if the massive invasion at the border collapses the welfare system – they want to collapse the system. It is the Cloward and Piven strategy for social chaos and economic collapse that precedes socialism. Let me explain.

President Trump’s America-first presidency and economic policies have been so successful that the Democrats cannot possibly collapse the economy any other way. The mass invasion of illegals into the country serve a dual purpose – collapsing our booming economy and harvesting votes for Democrats.

In case there is anyone who actually believes that having illegal aliens overrun and collapse the U.S. economy is a good thing – let’s talk about what will happen if this invasion is not stopped.

If Democrats are not stopped, and they succeed in ballot harvesting to win the 2020 election, the invasion on our southern border will continue. The massive influx of illegal immigrants will overwhelm and necessarily collapse the social welfare system, then social chaos and riots will follow. When the country becomes ungovernable Martial law will be declared. At that point, socialism will be imposed in preparation for the final objective – one world government. The leftist Democrats screaming for open borders and socialism are the useful idiots for the globalist elites who finance their political campaigns and anti-American policies.

Globalists have a singular objective – one world government ruled by themselves of course.

Before any voter is foolish enough to buy into the con of leftist Democrats promoting socialism and open borders let’s examine socialism. First, free stuff is never free. You pay with your freedom. So, let’s discuss freedom.

In socialist countries, the government owns all production and is in charge of distributing whatever is produced. There is no private ownership. This means there is no middle class or upward mobility in socialism because there is no private property. The Democrat candidates hawking socialism never mention these critical details.

The humanitarian hoax of ballot harvesting is an insidious power grab by leftist Democrats intent on using illegal aliens for votes. If the leftist Democrats succeed in their power-grab and win the 2020 election, the United States of America will cease to be a free country.

Socialism is just a variation on the feudal structure of a very small ruling elite at the top of the social pyramid and a very large population of slaves at the bottom who service them. There is no middle class in feudalism – there is no freedom – there are only masters and slaves.

Be careful who you vote for in 2020. Leftism is the path to socialism, and socialism is the path to feudalism.

Choose freedom and vote for our America-first President Donald Trump. Choose freedom to protect our sovereignty and precious Constitution that guarantees our liberties – including our property rights. In a free country, we belong to ourselves and are not vassals of the state.