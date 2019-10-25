The Humanitarian Hoax of Eternal Childhood: Killing America With Kindness – hoax 50

by Linda Goudsmit at Pundicity

The Humanitarian Hoax is a deliberate and deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian huckster presents himself as a compassionate advocate when, in fact he is the disguised enemy.

The humanitarian hoax of eternal childhood is the deliberate political strategy to destroy America from within by regressing its chronological adults to emotional children unable to think and behave like rational adults. It is a sinister strategy of psychological operations (PSYOPS) designed to invert the growth process and deny Americans the emotional maturity required to support ordered liberty and a free society.

The United States of America is the greatest experiment in individual freedom the world has ever known. Our Founding Fathers drafted a Constitution that rejected monarchy, oligarchy, theocracy, and any form of statism that deprived individual citizens of their individual rights. The United States of America celebrates individualism in a socio-economic structure that demands the adult attitudes of self-sufficiency, autonomy, and willingness to compete in a system of free-market capitalism.

Freedom is an adult enterprise. Individual rights that support freedom require the individual responsibility of rational adult maturity. A society of emotional children cannot sustain itself. This is the key to understanding the insidious scheme to destroy America from within. Does this surprise you? It surprised me.

The 50th and concluding article in the Humanitarian Hoax series brings me back to its beginnings.

In 2011 I published a philosophy book, Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? That presents a useful paradigm to help us all live our lives as more rational and responsible adults. I had written the manuscript in 1995 to help people understand why they behave the way they do. Unable to find an interested publisher, I put the manuscript away in a drawer.

Sixteen years later, I decided to self-publish the manuscript, and my editor remarked that Dear America is very political. What? POLITICAL??

I was very surprised. I hadn’t written the book as political analysis, but rather as a self-help guide for individuals and families desiring to live more constructive lives. The paradigm helps people understand why they do what they do, and explains how it is possible to change behavior. I contend that problems cannot be solved effectively without understanding the nature of the problem thoroughly – my goal has always been consciousness-raising.

What I did not understand in 1995 or 2011 is that the pervasive pressures for regression I was witnessing throughout society on individuals and families was deliberate. It is difficult for the civilized mind to process such intentional destruction. Of course, Dear America is political! Regression has a political purpose. Let me explain.

The globalist elite has been trying to control America since Eisenhower warned the nation against the military/industrial complex. The Deep State is the intelligence arm of the globalist elite, who are the industrial component of the military/industrial complex.

The globalist elite identified the essential difference between political ideologies: free-market capitalism requires emotional growth and independence; collectivism requires eternal childhood and dependence. This was a political bonanza for the globalists and their tactical decision to collapse America from within using mass social engineering. The battle plan was to regress America’s chronological adults to eternal childhood where they could be easily manipulated and controlled – it is a revolution without bullets.

Regressed Americans could be seduced to willingly surrender their freedoms for free stuff, and the United States would finally collapse under globalist control. The globalists and their conspirators took direct aim at the three supporting pillars of American greatness and our constitutional republic: faith, flag, and family.

It took 60 years to undermine our traditional American values and make collectivism/socialism/communism fashionable. The 2020 Democrat candidate parade demonstrates the success of the globalist effort. How did they do it?

The humanitarian hucksters promised the people the glories of eternal childhood dependence as liberation! They promised to “liberate” Americans from the burdensome adult responsibilities of freedom. The hoax weaponized narcissism and launched Civil War II: The War Between The Selves. WHAT??

Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? discusses the infantilizing of America. The book describes the universal psychological growth process and is a reminder that we are each individually the sum of our parts and that we are collectively a society that interacts with each of those parts. A state of mind is not fixed. It is constantly shifting along the growth continuum, anywhere from the total, infantile narcissism to responsible adulthood.

“Civil War II is not a race war, an economic war, or a war between states. It is a psychological battle between states of mind that will determine who has the power in our society, who is in control. . . .We all begin as children: helpless, dependent, self-absorbed, and completely lacking boundaries. We exist in a state of fusion unable to distinguish self from other. The task of childhood is to emerge from this state of total narcissism. . . The child learns to identify ‘self’ by discovering the reality of ‘others.’

“Chronological age is an uncontested biological accomplishment. Psychological growth is another matter entirely. . . Psychological growth is the universal challenge of childhood. Every society in the world needs its children to grow into physical and psychological adulthood to continue the cycle of life. Theoretically, if a society were to remain a nation of children, it would necessarily collapse and extinguish itself.” (Dear America p.13-15)

“Narcissism is the natural and appropriate attitude of infancy and early childhood, but it is inappropriate when one advances into adulthood. . . . The responsible adult works for what she wants. The narcissistic adult either snatches it, or demands that someone provide it, usually her family, or the government via social programs funded by the taxpaying, responsible adult. The narcissistic adult is as demanding as the infant.” (Dear America p. 26)

The globalist elite and the corrupt radical leftist Democrats have revived Soviet collectivism and made dependence fashionable. The Leftists are using educational indoctrination and media programming to infantilize America, shatter traditional American values, and sell collectivism to narcissistic adults.

“Civil War II begins as a personal, internal war and eventually finds its way into external society. First, the child battles ‘self’ for control, and then she battles ‘other.’ The inner children of our minds are very egalitarian; they will struggle for control with any rational adult, our own, or somebody else’s.” (Dear America p. 18)

The natural and normal inner struggle to grow up psychologically has been deliberately interrupted and politicized to subvert the growth process. The globalist elite needs Hillary’s “unaware and compliant public” – a population of infantilized adults who think like children and can be easily controlled. The swagger and adult confidence of Americans in the 50s who made America great has been perversely subverted to achieve childish submission, fear, and fragility that even requires safe spaces from opposing ideas on college campuses.

Children who are indoctrinated toward collectivism/socialism are not allowed to compete (it might hurt someone’s feelings). They are pushed toward passivity and not allowed to strive for excellence. Participation rather than achievement is awarded – every child receives a trophy because awarding achievement might hurt someone else’s feelings. The meritocracy has been abandoned and replaced with a focus on feelings, participation, and group-thinks. Individualism is deliberately rejected in the regressive leftist Democrat vision of America.

Thought precedes behavior. If an individual thinks like a child, that individual will vote like a child. If the individual thinks like an adult, that individual will vote like an adult. The 2020 election is a referendum on American sovereignty, independence, and national identity. If our society has been infantilized to the point of collectivism, we will soon find our childish society run by the globalist elite who have been intentionally regressing Americans for six decades through educational indoctrination and mainstream media programming.

All of the 50 Humanitarian Hoax articles in the series are connected by the overarching globalist effort to destabilize America and reduce her people to eternal childhood. The sinister PSYOP (psychological operations) strategy has successfully divided America between rational adults demanding national sovereignty, and infantilized adults demanding socialism and eternal childhood.

Only infantilized adults could accept the weakening of the military, open borders, sanctuary cities, relativism, “convenient” Google Chromebook education, Pearson Education indoctrination, Black-Only College Graduations, the Equality Act, or any other subject covered in the Humanitarian Hoax series as being in the national interest.

Children believe what they are told. They do not require facts, and they are easily exploited. A regressed population is as gullible as a child.

The Humanitarian Hoax series exposes Obama’s hope and change as an Orwellian attempt to turn America upside down and inside out. The humanitarian hoaxes are all deceitful political attempts to dupe America into accepting socialism and then, of course, the dystopian new world order of global citizenship promoted by the United Nations.

The November 2020 presidential election will determine the future of America. President Donald J. Trump represents adult independence, freedom, and national sovereignty. The Democrat candidates represent childish dependence and the globalists’ unceasing efforts to replace American democracy with socialism. Here is the dirty political secret of the globalist elite humanitarian hucksters.

Socialism is the prerequisite for the imposition of the one-world government. One world government is a return to feudalism where the few globalist elites rule the world under the auspices of the corrupt United Nations.

The future will shock the infantilized voters who naively believed their support for collectivism would be liberation, social justice, and income equality. Free stuff is never free – the price for eternal childhood is eternal servitude. The cost of “free” stuff is your freedom.

Civil War II has been waged by the globalist elite to bring socialism to America. The transformation of America was well underway after eight years of Obama’s deceit and would have been complete if Hillary had been elected. When Donald Trump was elected President in 2016, the globalist elite and their Democrat/RINO conspirators went berserk. The inexorable Democrat march toward socialism was halted. What did they do?

The conspirators launched a coordinated campaign of character assassination against America-first President Donald Trump and attempted coup d’etat.

Civil War II that began as a personal, internal war, has found its way into society. We have arrived at the tipping point of the war between emotional adulthood and eternal childhood – between national sovereignty and globalism. The decisive battle will be fought at the ballot box on November 3, 2020.

President Donald Trump understands the political threat that eternal childhood poses to American productivity and American sovereignty. He understands that American greatness depends on an adult population who embrace the responsibilities and attitudes of adulthood.

President Trump’s promise to drain the swamp is exposing the sinister globalist plan to collapse America. POTUS has boldly taken on the Deep State, the Democrats, the colluding RINOS, and the fake news media.

In 1775 when America was still fighting for its independence, Paul Revere warned the colonists that the British were coming. The colonists understood the attack on their freedom and the need to repel the British.

Today, 244 years later, America is fighting for its independence once again. President Trump is warning America of a far more insidious attack on its sovereignty that began decades ago with the humanitarian hoax of eternal childhood. This battle is fought without bullets. It is an internal psychological battle between states of mind that must be won psychologically to defeat the sinister globalist challenge to our freedom.

Dear America, we must grow up psychologically. We must be adults. We must defeat narcissism. We must reject socialism. We must reject globalism. We must reject the humanitarian hoax of eternal childhood to keep America great, sovereign, and free.