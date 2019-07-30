The Humanitarian Hoax of the 2019-2020 Equality Act

The Humanitarian Hoax is a deliberate and deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian huckster presents himself as a compassionate advocate when in fact he is the disguised enemy.

The 116th Congress 2019-2020 Equality Act is a Democrat bill prohibiting discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in multiple areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system. Sounds great – what’s the problem?

The Equality Act “updates” the definitions of three terms: sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity, and “expands” the categories of public accommodations.

On May 17, 2019 H.R. 5: Equality Act passed the Democrat controlled House with unanimous support from Democrats plus eight Republican votes. Next, it goes to the Republican controlled Senate for consideration. Why the partisan split?

The Equality Act seeks to amend and expand the expressly recognized “non-discrimination” categories in the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The Civil Rights Act was designed to provide equal protection under the law to African Americans and to women in 20th century America making it illegal to discriminate against them based on race, ethnicity, or gender.

In 1964 the word “gender” was specifically understood to mean male or female in the biological, chromosomal, colloquial sense of the word. In the 21st century the leftist Democrat party is selling sameness as equality and feelings as facts – they are not the same.

Even the name Equality Act is part of the deception. The name evokes compassion in the casual observer, but there is nothing equal about the Equality Act, it is a colossal humanitarian hoax that redefines maleness and femaleness with the words “gender identity.” This is how it works.

No longer satisfied with laws prohibiting discrimination based on gender, the radical left has taken aim at the biological definition of maleness and femaleness making it a subjective matter of opinion rather than an objective matter of chromosomes. Gender identity is not the same as gender. Why is this important?

Facts are not feelings. Facts support the objective reality that is the foundation of biological science, laws, and ordered liberty. Feelings support the subjective reality of political science, the arts, and psychology.

We can have feelings about facts, but feelings cannot change facts in a society of ordered liberty. The danger of confusing objective and subjective reality is discussed at length in “The Humanitarian Hoax of Multiple Realities.”

In science, the sex of an individual is determined by a pair of sex chromosomes found in that individual’s DNA. Females have two of the same chromosomes XX, males are identified by having two different chromosomes XY.

Chromosomal sex determination in mammals is a natural function of human development with a primary and secondary component.

Primary development is the determination of gonads internal sex glands that make sex hormones and reproductive cells – testes in the male and ovaries in the female.

Secondary sex determination are the external expression of maleness and femaleness outside the gonads. This means a male has a penis, seminal vesicles, and prostate glands. The female has a vagina, cervix, uterus, oviducts, and mammary glands.

For the vast majority of the world’s population including, the United States, sexual development is an uncomplicated natural function of human reproduction.

Leftist Democrats are exploiting the minuscule portion of the human population that has chromosomal abnormalities and/or ambiguous secondary sex characteristics for political gain.

The leftist Democrat party is attempting to alter the biological science of objective reality, facts, and chromosomes, and replace it with the subjective world of feelings, shattering the foundation of biological sciences and turning it into political science.

This is the core of the humanitarian hoax of the Equality Act because it functionally obliterates the differences between maleness and femaleness making them the same rather than equal.

This is extremely important because sameness has serious consequence in society both legally and socially.

Let’s examine the consequences of the Democrat “update” including “gender identity” as it relates to the provisions of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, particularly Title II, III, IV and V:

Title II – Public accommodations such as lodging, restaurants and theaters, may not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, and national origin.

Title III – Explicitly prohibits state and local governments from discrimination based on race, religion, color, or national origin in public facilities.

Title IV – Provides for the federal enforcement of desegregating public schools.

Title V – Empowers the Civil Rights Commission to further investigate and act on allegations of discrimination.

According to Wikipedia, “Gender identity is the personal sense of one’s own gender. Gender identity can correlate with assigned sex at birth or can differ from it. All societies have a set of gender categories that can serve as the basis of the formation of a person’s social identity in relation to other members of society.

In most societies, there is a basic division between gender attributes assigned to males and females, a gender binary to which most people adhere and which includes expectations of masculinity and femininity in all aspects of sex and gender: biological sex, gender identity, and gender expression.”

The first and most basic human identity is universally announced around the world at the moment of birth. “It’s a boy!” “It’s a girl!” What this means is that in most societies around the world people accept the binary definitions of maleness and femaleness based on XX and XY chromosomes and their factual physical expression.

The leftist Democrat attempt to redefine maleness and femaleness as non-binary and a matter of personal feelings, is a political power grab by the left selling sameness as equality. Why would they do that?

The leftist Democrat motivation is to collapse America from within and replace our democracy with socialism and our capitalism with communism.

The left did not originate dirty political tricks, they have just honed them to an art form. Of the 45 Communist Goals read into the Congressional Record-Appendix, pp. A34-A35 on January 10, 1963 items 17 24, 25, 26, 39, 40, and 41 that seek to collapse accepted norms and the authority of the family are of special interest to this discussion.

If the Equality Act passes, schools will be teaching the leftist non-binary definition of maleness and femaleness to America’s children.

The biological differences between boys and girls will be denied and the social norms of privacy obliterated. Titles II, III, IV, and V will force the implementation of joint bathrooms, joint locker rooms, joint showering facilities, joint sports teams, etc etc etc.

The deceitful Equality Act targets America’s children with Lenin’s prescient warning, “Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.”

Six decades ago when W. Cleon Skousen published The Naked Communist and the Civil Rights Act was passed, it was unimaginable that leftist radicals would attempt to destabilize and transform society by redefining maleness and femaleness.

Skousen, an anti-Communist and former FBI special agent and field director for the American Security Council, served President Ronald Reagan on the Council for National Policy. He maintained that Communism was waging a psychological war designed to soften America and change American thinking in preparation for the final Communist takeover.

It is chilling how much the 2020 Democrat party platform comports to the Communist goals listed in the 1963 Congressional Record-Appendix.

The Democrat party has devolved from the America-first voice of JFK to the screeching sounds of leftist radicals who embrace Communism disguised as equality. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the new face of the New Democrat party, unapologetically seeks to make America Communist. She and her handlers have usurped the authority of former party leaders and are leading the insurrection against the old guard to establish the subversive new Democrat In Name Only (DINO) party.

Communism has always had world domination as its goal. Joseph Stalin explains how socialism is the stepping stone in his famous quote, “World dictatorship can be established only when victory of socialism has been achieved in certain countries or groups of countries . . . and when these federation of republics have finally grown into a world union of Soviet Socialist Republics uniting the whole of mankind under the hegemony of the international proletariat organized as a state.”

Stalin elaborates, “Divide the world into regional groups as a transitional stage to world government. Populations will more readily abandon their national loyalty to a vague regional loyalty than they will for a world authority. Later the regions can be brought together all the way into a single world dictatorship.”

Since its inception, Communism has been determined to eliminate all religions and their moral authority. Communism views religions as competing ideologies to the absolute authority of the state.

Evangelical leader Franklin Grahamreveals how the Equality Act legalizes reverse discrimination against the moral teachings and authority of our American Judeo-Christian tradition. Of special interest to his argument are items 27 and 28 that seek to discredit religion and its moral authority:

“Rather than offering meaningful protections for individuals, the Equality Act would impose sweeping new norms that negatively impact the unborn, health care, charitable services, schools, personal privacy, athletics, free speech, religious liberties, and parental rights,” five chairmen of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) declared in May.

“The Act’s unsound definitions of ‘sex’ and ‘gender identity’ would erase women’s distinct, hard-won recognition in federal laws. Its sex-based nondiscrimination terms would end women’s shelters and many single-sex schools.

It would close faith-based foster care and adoption agencies that honor children’s rights to a mother and father. The bill would even act as an abortion mandate, the bishops added.”

Beyond its confusing, destabilizing, psychological consequences to children in American schools K-12, the Equality Act would eliminate separate bathrooms, locker rooms, bathing facilities etc for adult men, and women in public spaces nationwide.

Our cultural norms and ordered liberty in America have always recognized the biological differences between male and female. Men and women are NOT the same – equal yes, the same NO.

The 2019-2020 Equality Act is part of the sinister attack David Horowitz describes in his new book, Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America.

Horowitz explains how the Culture War against Christianity is a war against America and its founding principles rooted in Judeo-Christian norms and Western civilization. He reveals how after the communist empire fell, progressives did not abandon their fight, they simply rebranded communism as “social justice.”

A 6.10.19 article by Robert Curry titled, “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Western Civ Has Got to Go” recalls Jesse Jackson’s 1987 protest march at Stanford University. The protest was against Stanford’s required introductory humanities program “Western Culture” – not enough diversity for the protesters.

The aftermath is clear. Radicalized professors abandoned teaching Western civilization in favor of teaching multiculturalism. Protesters led by politicians at Stanford thirty years ago successfully rid the university of a course in Western civilization.

Protesters led by politicians today are targeting Western civilization itself. Skousen’s 45 communist goals are the dark agenda of the current radical leftist Democrat party.

If we allow leftist politicians to redefine maleness and femaleness, we will be facilitating their communist goals and promoting the social chaos that seismic social change requires.

The goal of subversion is to shatter the authority of the three pillars of American society – family, god, and government/patriotism – and substitute them with loyalty to the state.

The collectivist infrastructure of socialism/communism requires complete centralization of authority so that the exclusive and singular authority is the state. The leftist Democrats imagine that if they succeed, they will be the final authority with complete power for the foreseeable future. Uh-oh!

In a stunning 1984 interview, former Soviet KGB informant and Soviet journalist defector Yuri Bezmenov discusses the Soviet subversion attempts in America after WWII. Most Americans find it difficult to accept that Soviet attempts to infiltrate and collapse America are ongoing and have found a friend in leftist Democrats.

Some of the Democrat collaborators are ideologues, others are corrupt politicians, but all are useful idiots working against the interests of the United States. Useful idiots?

Yes, Bezmenov makes it crystal clear that if the Soviets ever prevail, there will be no place in society for the collaborating leftist useful idiots. They will all be killed. Case closed.

The humanitarian hoax of the leftist Democrat Equality Act attempting to sell sameness as equality must be rejected entirely. If America allows the left to substitute subjective reality for objective reality we will find ourselves living in the communist nightmare that Yuri Bezmenov describes.

I am an American.

I am an American and I reject Russian communism.

I am an American and I reject Russian communism and Marxist socialism.

I am an American and I reject Russian communism, Marxist socialism, and leftist Democrats.

I am an American and I reject Russian communism, Marxist socialism, and leftist Democrats. I support the United States Constitution.

I am an American and I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.

I am an American and I entirely reject the humanitarian hoax of the very unequal leftist Equality Act. Tell your Senators to vote NO on the deceitful H.R. 5: Equality Act while you still can.