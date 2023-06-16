The Hypocritical Treason in Trump’s Globalist’s Prosecutions

OPINION

by Mark Schwendau

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland opened a special counsel investigation on November 18, 2022, to continue two investigations of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Garland appointed Jack Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor, to lead the independent investigations related to the January 6, 2021, protest and the storage of Presidential Records at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

One could easily argue these two men (no doubt directed by acting President Joe Biden in the White House) could be guilty of treason. Why?

In the first place, you have had two recent examples of actual treason take place, and the Department of Justice has (thus far) refused to investigate or press charges.

One was Hillary Clinton and her physical destruction of evidence, classified documents (constituting Contempt of Congress) she possessed at her personal residence while Secretary of State. Then there was the other matter of her indirectly selling off something in the realm of 5% of our nation’s Utah uranium to Russia (seemingly in exchange for a donation to The Clinton Foundation) without the knowledge of Congress or any rationale.

Then we have the whole matter of Joe Biden holding classified documents at his personal residence from the time he was Vice President. As such, he was not permitted to take those documents from government buildings. Oh yeah, and let’s not forget the “Pay-to-Play” money-laundering bribery scheme he was involved in with his son Hunter (related to China and Ukraine). The Biden family gained over 5 million dollars in payments with no apparent value added in either services or goods.

So those are actual perceived criminal acts in need of prosecution contrasted with the smoke and mirrors of the Donald J. Trump bogus prosecutions.

The proper thing for licensed lawyers to do in the matters of New York, D.C., and Miami would have been to say and do things:

Tell the people over them that they already hate Donald Trump so they will have to recuse themselves. Explain how the matters have already been investigated and previous legal opinions have already ruled against prosecuting Donald Trump as he had done nothing wrong according to the law.

Having failed to do either one of those professional actions, maybe they (Bragg and Smith) should now be disbarred?

A recent email from former President Trump reveals his hurt and anger, “What that means is that the Radical Left Democrats will step up their Fake Investigations on me because they now see they can’t win at the Ballot Box. Trump-hating Special Prosecutor Jack Smith will be working overtime on this treasonous quest.”

So there he said it, “treasonous.”

And while we are talking about licensed lawyers possibly being guilty of treason due to their political bias, we need to talk about the propagandists parading around as actual news sources.

One of the things special prosecutor Jack Smith did in his report was to include pictures of former President Trump’s Personal Records stored in boxes at Mar-a-Lago. The problem, for me, is I looked at the FBI/Smith images, and I noticed newspapers falling out of some of the open boxes!

Me being me, I was like, “Wait a minute. Newspapers are not exactly classified documents!” In fact, they are quite the opposite. So what I theorized is the mainstream legacy news media is now guilty of treason because every time they accuse President Trump of illegally having “classified documents” they should have been saying “Presidential Records.” Then there is the whole other issue of optics…

Turns out, I was right:

“According to multiple sources, the FBI found over 10,000 government documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.2 Of these documents, 337 were classified, including 197 handed over in January 2022, 38 turned over under subpoena in June 2022, and 102 seized in the August search of Mar-a-Lago. At least two more documents with classified markings were uncovered at Trump locations months later. The first 100 documents marked as classified totaled over 700 pages. A Trump representative told NARA in December 2021 that presidential records had been found at Mar-a-Lago, nearly a year after Trump left office.” – Google/Wikipedia

Fox News’ Mark Levine recently aired a show where he (like me) figured out the same fraud committed by the media. He showed how many classified documents Trump held in pages, and those documents totaled up to just over 700 pages of paper. So, 700 pages are roughly a ream and a half of paper. Each box can hold ten reams of paper at 500 sheets each for 5,000 sheets per box.

Now, look at all those pictures of hundreds of boxes at Mar-a-Lago and think to yourself, “Presidential Records Act” – 1978. Then think of how Donald Trump’s 4th and 5th Bill of Rights Amendments (1791) have been violated!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related