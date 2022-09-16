The Irony of Venezuelans in Martha’s Vineyard

By Mark Schwendau

Tucker Carlson of Fox News just did an editorial opinion piece very worthwhile to watch. It is simply outstanding!

In his news editorial, he called out the liberal Democrats for their hypocrisy, as recently proven out by Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. He particularly went in hot on former President Barack Obama and his new 12 million dollar home. “Tucker Carlson: This will destroy the US over time.”

Also, see our previous article on this subject: “Vineyard Homeless Coordinator Plans to Ship the Migrants Out.”

Greg Gutfeld of Fox News also hit the Democrat hypocrites hard in a piece titled, “GREG GUTFELD: Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are making ‘phony politicians’ in sanctuary states walk the walk.”

For those unfamiliar, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently sent two planeloads of illegal aliens to let into our country by the Joe Biden administration to the very white, liberal, and Democrat-held Martha’s Vineyard. This place is called home by some of the richest liberals in our country.

So what developed after that has been most shocking and hilarious…

The illegal aliens shipped to these Democrat liberal strongholds were not welcomed with open arms. Instead, they were met with excuses why they could not remain there. In the case of Martha’s Vineyard, they said they do not have the social services structure in place to accommodate these newly arrived “immigrants.”

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested Florida Governor DeSantis should be charged with kidnapping for this airdrop to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

The White House had better tell Newsom to shut up, though, as Joe Biden would have to be prosecuted for kidnapping first. He was the first to send flights of illegal aliens into Florida in the dead of night in January. “‘Betraying the American people: Leaked video reveals Joe Biden’s ‘hush hush’ migrant invasion.”

From that piece that captured information on hidden video:

“Under cover of darkness, every night, the federal government is transporting illegal migrants as fast as it can away from the border on secret charter flights into unsuspecting communities around the country. Officials have lied and obstructed the few journalists who have tried to reveal the truth. This is nothing short of a betrayal of the American people.”

This is another instance of why Americans have every right to expect a “Red Wave” in November in the Midterm Election. Another example of Democrat hypocrisy is: “Do as I say, not as I do!”

HOWEVER, a more important point to be made other than calling out Democrats for their hypocrisy on their virtue signaling and mainstream media gas lighting of Americans relative to open borders out of control is this:

Most of the illegal aliens involved in this episode are political asylum seekers from Venezuela. These Venezuelans want to escape the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (USPV). This is the socialist political party ruling Venezuela since 2010, when they took over that country during the Obama Administration, as Obama let it happen. This is the irony.

What if America now has socialist Democrats in power only because they stole the last election and are using the USPV playbook to take over our country?

Sound farfetched?

Take a look at the conduct of the FBI and DOJ and how frequently they are being compared to Nazi Brown Shirts.

Look at how laws no longer apply to Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Look at how the mainstream news media completely gaslights the public in the truth, whether the truth is the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, inflation, crime, climate change, election integrity, and this list goes on and on.

Perhaps the real reason the authorities do not want these Venezuelan asylum seekers on Martha’s Vineyard is they will educate these very liberal, white, Democrat, rich folks about what they are about to lose if people like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are allowed to continue to rule them!

That would be ironic.

The truth is socialism has never worked anywhere in the world. If you cut through the smoke and mirrors, it is nothing more than an elaborate pyramid scheme where only those at the top are prosperous, and those propping them up are simply useful idiots.

Take Russian President Vladimir Putin as a good example of a socialist pyramid scheme winner. “Vladimir Putin’s wealth: $1.4bn mansion, 700 cars, 58 aircraft, and more.”

Speaking of useful idiots, all the Internet gatekeepers do not even show Putin ranked in the top ten of the richest men in the world. They do show Elon Musk as the richest at 219 billion, but when Musk was asked in a recent interview, “How do you feel, being — at a net worth of $260 billion roughly — perceived as the richest person on earth?” asked Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer.

“I do think that Putin is significantly richer than me,” Musk replied.

Putin is rumored to be worth nearly 300 billion (American) in a country where the average household income is only $7,500 dollars (American)!

Let us all hope these newly arrived Venezuelans in Martha’s Vineyard can shine the light on a village of idiots. It is time to pull the curtain back on what this is really all about, and true American patriots can use all the help they can get from wherever it may come from.

And for the socialist jackasses (sorry, socialist Democrats) of the Federal government who now want to review the conduct of the Florida and Texas governor’s sharing of their “immigrant wealth” with the rest of the nation, you had better review Joe Biden first! He is the one that set this ball rolling!

