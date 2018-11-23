I’m sure you’re aware that the courts have interfered with the Executive Branch repeatedly—blocking the president’s statutory right to control immigration procedures and to exclude aliens and classes of aliens he deems to be a threat to the Nation. This right has been upheld by the SCOTUS.

Radical judges usurp powers of the president

Lately, the courts have blocked work on the pipeline, blocked the president from ending DACA (even though it was created by another president), blocked the president from removing the press pass of propagandist Acosta, and now have blocked him from making a rule that those who’ve entered the country illegally cannot seek asylum unless they apply at ports of entry. The judge cited the Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA), which says:

“Congress has currently extended the ability to apply for asylum to the following non-citizens: Any alien who is physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States (whether or not at a designated port of arrival….”

It’s crystal clear that the law was not meant to apply to an organized invasion of thousands just rushing the border.

Interestingly, the judge also cites, on the same page: 8 USC § 1101(a)(42)(A):

To obtain asylum status, applicants must clear three hurdles. First, applicants must establish that they qualify as refugees who have left their country “because of persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”

Obviously, very few of these invaders could make this claim. So, what is the sense in allowing thousands of illegals to swarm anywhere across our lengthy border with Mexico?

Yes, it is an invasion

Acosta criticized the president for calling the “caravan” an invasion. Yet Tijuana Mexicans agree with Trump: Mexicans protesting the newcomers also call it an invasion and say that Trump is right. Perhaps Acosta should attend the next press conference of the Mexican president and set him straight.

It’s obvious that this invasion has been organized and financed by leftist groups along with Venezuela and even (reportedly) by the Beto O’Rourke campaign. The object is obviously to destroy the America we love, overwhelming it with people from the Third World.

Complicit in this dire threat are radical courts usurping powers that belong to the president, making decisions that have no basis in law—or even common sense. If this isn’t stopped, the president will be unable to defend national security without someone launching a lawsuit in a liberal court to stop him.

Congress must rein in the courts Now

However, only Congress can stop the courts from considering cases concerning immigration procedures established by the Executive Branch—particularly where the president has invoked national security concerns. Read about Congress’s power to limit courts’ jurisdiction here.

Of course, McConnell would have to suspend the filibuster to pass the required legislation with a simple majority.

The Constitution gave Congress the power to “establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization,” in Article I, Section 8. Congress did this through the Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA). The INA gave the president broad powersin such cases:

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

Certainly, this applies to the impending invasion.

What you can do

Republicans have only a small window to pass rules related to immigration, or other issues that the Congress could cite in the legislation, such as blocking courts from reviewing rules set up to run the White House or reconstituting the Ninth Circuit. That window closes on January 3rd, when the new Congress is seated. After that, we will not control the House. It will be impossible to save America if we miss this opportunity.

Please share this and call the White House during business hours; tell the president he must get McConnell to suspend the filibuster and pass a law curtailing outlaw courts before January 3rd. 201-456-1111 or the Switchboard: 202-456-1414.