The Onion Buys Alex Jones’ Empire in a Fire Sale & Shuts It Down

The satirical site “Onion ” bought Infowars, which was shut down, allegedly without a court order. You can go to AJNLive, where he is live. Posting this doesn’t mean we agree with the conspiracies he spread about Sandy Hook – we do not. However, canceling his speech is a bridge too far, but he owes over a billion dollars – an extremely large fine – and Infowars was sold to pay for it. They will do the same to anything he owns.

If you try to reach Infowars, you will get this:

Free speech was very important to me when I was a Democrat, and it’s more important to me now that I am a Republican and see what Democrats are doing to the First Amendment. The First Amendment is for speech you don’t like.

At this point, it is important to remember that those responsible for the child murders in Sandy Hook are dead.

According to someone knowledgeable about the sale, the satirical news company plans to rebuild the website featuring well-known internet humor writers and content creators.

#BREAKING: Alex Jones has just confirmed that his network INFOWARS has just been acquired by the Onion, backed by the families of the Sandy Hook shooting pic.twitter.com/jFbsW2EBZV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 14, 2024

The Onion frequently spoofed Alex Jones. They won the bankruptcy auction for control over his media empire — most notably Infowars.

Jones announced the sale on X on Thursday morning.

“I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the U.S. trustee over our bankruptcy this morning, and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning,” Jones said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going to be here until they come and turn the lights off,” he added.

Jones enraged the parents of the murdered children of Sandy Hook with nonstop conspiracy theories. He later apologized.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email