The Resistance Is In the White House & They’re Condemning the President

A Trump administration official penned an anonymous essay in The New York Times Wednesday claiming that many senior advisers to President Trump are deliberately taking part in a resistance within the government.

In the piece, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the author said that “many of the senior officials” in Trump’s administration “are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

“I would know. I am one of them,” the alleged official wrote.

Is the resistance in the White House?

One problem we have with this is it’s anonymous. Another problem is the coward wants to remain anonymous.

The NY Times granted anonymity because it was “the only way to deliver an important perspective.”

The person said government officials. “have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

“Ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left,” the official wrote. “We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

The person also said the President is often “erratic.”

We have gone from Russia-Trump collusion back to Trump is nuts. The people saying it are anonymous and they could easily be Obama embeds.

We need your opinions.

If this is true that they want him to succeed, why say such damning things about the President? It doesn’t ring true to us.

The Sentinel is concerned that the President is all that stands between Americans and the leftists. The Resistance has been trying to destroy the President and calls his supporters every name under the sun. The NY Times and other mainstream papers report fake news trashing the President daily Why should we believe this anonymous coward?

He should go on the record if you’re truly dedicated to the USA.