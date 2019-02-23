The Riddle of Climate Change

by Linda Goudsmit at Pundicity

The Riddle: What climate does climate change change?

The Answer: The political climate of course.

Let me explain. Pollution and climate change are two separate issues. Environmental pollution is a man-made problem that humans can and should remedy. Taking responsibility for our behavior is a necessary part of civilized life and eliminating environmental horrors like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is something we all need to support. So far so good.

Climate change, on the other hand, is a natural phenomenon that is an intrinsic part of the earth’s environmental history. For the past millions of years, the natural climate on Earth has fluctuated between warm periods and ice ages in approximately 100,000-year cycles. 80-90,000 years of the ice age are followed by 10-20,000 years of a warm period.

Climate change was originally called global warming but environmental politicians had to change its name because the earth was embarrassing them by cooling. A rose by any other name is still a rose and so is climate change. The cooling and warming patterns of climate change are a natural, enduring, and ongoing phenomenon.

It is absurd to insist that man is responsible for changing the earth’s climate so why does the narrative persist? Let’s find out by identifying who the climate activists are and by determining who benefits from the narrative of man-made climate change.

Radical leftist political ideologues have taken control of legitimate environmental concerns and torqued them to promote their own agendas. In a previous article titled, “The Humanitarian Hoax of Climate Change: Killing America With Kindness” I explain how the original mission of environmental groups like Greenpeace was abandoned in support of the unscientific politically motivated insistence upon man-made climate change. Greenpeace founding member Dr Patrick Moore unequivocally rejects the pseudo-science being used to support the unsupportable claims of man-made global warming and climate change.

Why do leftist politicians and environmental lobbyists continue to support their climate change narrative? Because man-made climate change is not scientific – it is a political scheme designed to transfer the wealth of industrialized nations, particularly the United States, to non-industrialized nations. It is globalized socialism where assets of productive countries are confiscated and awarded to non-productive nations using the ruse of “saving the planet.”

America-first President Donald Trump withdrew from Obama’s commitment to the costly anti-American Paris Climate Accord. Americans for Tax Reform reports that the Paris Agreement was the product of the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris where Obama committed to reduction goals that would reduce the US GDP by over 2.5 trillion dollars and a shortfall of 400,000 jobs by 2035. Unsurprisingly, President Trump’s withdrawal was loudly criticized by the globalist nations seeking to diminish the manufacturing capabilities of the USA.

The leftist Democrats recently unveiled their latest scheme to advance their man-made climate change narrative – the economy killing Green New Deal. In a scathing indictment of the plan Investor’s Business calls it enviro-socialism which describes its foundational objective perfectly. Like the Paris Climate Accord, the Green New Deal is designed to be the death knell to free-market capitalism because that is the goal of the leftist Democrats insistence upon man-made climate change.

More doomsday fear mongering is featured in a Breitbart article discussing David Wallace-Wells’ new book The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming that predicts there will be 100 million climate refugees by 2050. SERIOUSLY? Wallace-Wells defends his cataclysmic predictions saying that he worked from the worst warming scenario presented by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

A stunning Forbes article published 2.5.13 titled, In Their Own Words: Climate Alarmists Debunk Their ‘Science’ quotes Kevin Trenberth, a lead author of 2001 and 2007 IPCC report chapters, who admits, “None of the models used by the IPCC are initialized to the observed state and none of the climate states in the models correspond even remotely to the current observed state.”

The same Forbes article quotes former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev who “emphasized the importance of using climate alarmism to advance Marxist objectives saying, ‘The threat of environmental crisis will be the international key to unlock the New World Order.'” Gorbachev was referring, of course, to the new world order of an internationalized world community administered under the auspices of the United Nations.

So, what climate does climate change change? The political climate of course.

Climate fearmongering advances the international political agenda to internationalize the world into a new world order. Climate alarmism is political science masquerading as environmental science. It is part of the despicable effort to de-industrialize the United States of America and collapse her economy.

Radical leftist Barack Obama, the most anti-American president in US history, pledged to make climate change a second-term priority during his 2013 inaugural address. In an exceedingly condescending message of epic hyperbole, he prophesied, “Some may still deny the overwhelming judgment of science, but none can avoid the devastating impact of raging fires and crippling drought and powerful storms.”

What made America the freest, wealthiest, most powerful nation on earth was the United States Constitution and free market capitalism. The war against America targets both.

Obama’s foreign policy willingly subsidized European socialized economies and military readiness through our disproportionate NATO contributions. His parting gift to our enemy Iran was 150 billion US dollars and 1.8 billion more in pallets of cash. Obama’s crushing domestic economic policies deliberately sent businesses and jobs out of the country and increased our welfare rolls.

Obama utilized the Cloward-Piven political strategy to collapse the US economy by overloading the public welfare system but that still was not enough to do the job. Open borders and climate change policies were required to destroy America’s economy and replace it with socialism.

The Green New Deal is a continuation of the redistribution of American wealth through the United Nations globalization efforts. The UN’s global man-made climate change campaign unfairly targets the United States and ignores Russia, China, and India’s non-compliance. Why? Because the goal of the deceitful campaign is to collapse America’s economy.

Politics is war. The next big battle in the war between Americanism and Socialism will be fought in 2020 at the ballot box. War makes strange bedfellows and the radical leftist Democrats have allied themselves with the RINOs and Islamists to bring down America. Here is the problem.

The RINOs are closet globalists who represent the most dangerous element in this unholy anti-American alliance because globalists consider socialism and Islamism to be temporary means to an end. The long term objective of globalism is the New World Order of one world government ruled by the globalist elite of course.

Socialism promises prosperity and delivers poverty. Islamism promises peace and delivers supremacist religious tyranny. Globalism promises both peace and prosperity but delivers a return to feudalism where a small ruling class has absolute power over a world population of serfs that it rules.

We the people have the power to reject the radical leftist political climate and make America the freest, wealthiest, most powerful nation on earth again. We can preserve and protect our Constitutional freedom and free market economy by voting for Americanism in 2020.

Make America great again. It is very presidential.