The Scandal Behind Ivermectin Disinformation

By Mark Schwendau

Jesus Christ once said, “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).

That truth recently came out about the use of the drug Ivermectin a drug made by Merck Group of Germany. The drug is largely produced in India. The back story is the taxpayers are getting billed at a rate of about $1,000 profit per every second of passing the time during the pandemic administering a Covid-19 vaccine shot while Ivermectin costs about 50 cents per pill.

There are so many good independent film documentaries coming out on the Internet these days, and the wonderful part is that many of them are free to watch streaming online!

That truth about Ivermectin is out in a video titled:

Filmmaker Mikki Willis self-identifies as “a father and independent investigative filmmaker. After digging for survivors under the rubble of the World Trade Center in 2001, Willis experienced an awakening that reshaped his life and profession. Since then, his productions have been used to correct divisive narratives about historical events and as key evidence in major international court cases. His most recent production, PLANDEMIC, is the most seen and censored documentary series of all time.”

In this film, he exposes the hoax of the human medicine Ivermectin was shamefully and wrongfully dubbed “horse medicine” by the mainstream (fake) news media, all in the interest of profits for BigPharma.

The lies perpetuated by the (fake) news media and late-night (fake) comedians included it could put you in a coma, and it could kill you. In fact, Ivermectin was patented and licensed as a human medication before it became used as a “horse dewormer.”

Dr. Robert Malone, who came out against Dr. Anthony Fauci for using his mRNA technology wrongfully and dangerously in the approved and promoted Covid-19 vaccines, said:

“What initially led to this was an FDA Twitter account that used the term ‘y’all’ to express denigration of Ivermectin as a horse drug. I have horses. The truth is the dose that is used for horses by body weight is the same dose as is recommended for humans. But it is formulated and manufactured to a quality standard that is very different.”

What is criminal about the FDA’s behavior is they are now funded by Big Pharma rather than the taxpayers. They are therefore bought and paid for and are no longer an independent governmental body.

Dr. Peter McCullough exposes the fraud of Dr. Anthony Fauci as well:

“So it was the first time in history that we ever saw a doctor who could be prosecuted for using a generic safe and effective drug for the application that doctor thought was appropriate.”

Twitter went on to suspend doctors’ accounts like Dr. Robert Malone for spreading Covid-19 misinformation. This constitutes criminal censorship related to treason.

Dr. Heather Heying of the “DarkHorse” podcast reveals the motivation behind the liable and slander of the Ivermectin drug (reading from a government document):

“’For the FDA to issue a EUA (Emergency Use Authorization), there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.’ If Ivermectin were an effective treatment, the vaccines would have never gotten emergency use authorization in the U.S.”

If you want to get to the depth and hypocrisy, Dr. Heather Heying pretty much crucifies the Merck Group in this passage of the video:

“Merck’s patent on Ivermectin expired in 1996. In 2021 Merck released a statement claiming that Ivermectin was not an effective treatment against Covid-19 and bizarrely claimed, ‘A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of the studies.’ It was plenty safe for Merck to distribute widely when it was still under patent, but now they are claiming the safety record isn’t sufficient.”

Conclusion:

A number of my friends and family wound up actually buying Ivermectin from farm supply stores in horse-paste format since Tony Fauci worked overtime banning it. Our logic was; It would be safer than the Covid-19 vaccines offered by way of Tony Fauci and the FDA.

We knew Fauci had a hand in the development of the virus as well as the Moderna cure. We were relatively sure registered nurse Tiffany Dover, who took the shot live on air and passed out (never to be heard from again), was dead. We also knew the entire country of India, which had been on the brink of mass deaths from Covid-19, turned themselves around from the Covid-19 pandemic using Ivermectin and not any of the vaccines. It did not make sense to me how and why they did this until watching this video (apparently, Ivermectin is made there).

It is high time for a Nuremberg-style trial for “crimes against humanity” for all those involved in this charade, and that now would seem to include the CEOs of the major broadcast networks running Big Pharma drug ads during commercial breaks as they falsely reported the false “dangers” of taking Ivermectin as a cure for Covid-19 during their news broadcasts.

It is high time we punish Big Pharma by banning their commercials from broadcast air and print ads, just as we have done previously for alcohol, tobacco, and firearms. Congress and WE, THE PEOPLE, need to do two things:

Establish what the contents and intent of the Covid-19 vaccines are/were. Punish Big Pharma for this deception and false promotion of a narrative for profit, if not mass genocide as well.

I grew up around horses. I administered horse paste to them some 50 years ago. I tasted it myself. Why? It smells like sour apple candy and tastes the same. Many of the horses I was responsible for caring for were better souls than most of the media and liberals of Washington, D.C. today. They would see me eat, and then they would want some, too. Logic! I loved and respected them, and they loved and respected me back.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

