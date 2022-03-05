Guest Editorial

The Silent Coup and the Fourth Branch…Coups Matter

by Andrew W. Coy

Who is guarding the guards? Who is watching the watchers? Who governs the government? What happens when the foxes are in charge of the hen house? It appears that since after the 9/11 terrorist attack on our land and thus the legislation of the Patriot Act; we need to find answers to the above questions.

When our own intelligence spying agencies, the Fourth Branch, resemble that of an Orwellian novel; our Democratic Republic and democracy is in jeopardy. Simple as that.

The Fourth Branch has turned its weapons of spying and surveillance inward, away from oversees terrorists, and inward towards law-abiding American citizens. The Patriot Act is being abused by the Fourth Branch. Within the original branches of government written in the US Constitution, there are the legislative, executive, and judicial branches.

The brilliance of our Founding Fathers was that they wrote the Constitution so as one branch of government did not have to much power over the other two branches. Each of the three branches had checks and balances over each other. There was a separation of power between the three.

Now with the apparent arrival of this Fourth Branch, the surveillance spying communities, who has a check on them? Who balances out their power? Who makes sure they do not hold absolute power over the original three branches? Who makes sure that they are not a “First Among Equals?”

Since John Durham released vital information in regards to his special counsel investigation, it is clear that this is very serious by the way the Fourth Branch and Deep State have responded.

On Friday, February 11, Special Counsel John Durham released information so damaging and so felonious, that if proven true, that either someone is going to go to jail or someone will have an untimely demise. It must be one of those two. This is what happens when a coup d’état is exposed…someone is going down.

To review, Special Counsel Durham released information that the Hillary Clinton campaign spied on candidate Trump, President-elect Trump, and even more startling President Trump in the White House. Hillary Clinton did this by contracting out with a third party to infiltrate the Trump organization, the Trump campaign, and the Trump White House. The third party did this by hacking into the computer servers. Again, the spying was done by hacking into the servers and watching everything that went on in Trump World. They did this to create the Russian hoax. Russia-Russia-Russia. If this is proven true, if it gets to court, if no one suffers an untimely death…then probably many people will be going to jail.

The Fourth Branch of government is made up of the FBI/DOJ/DHS/NSA/CIA , the surveillance communities; and they appear to be accountable to no one. They appear to be above the other three branches; legislative, executive, and judicial. This would explain why the Supreme Court refused to take the case of the theft of the 2020 Election. And also why many Republicans in DC, seem to be mute when it comes to the Durham Investigation, the 2020 Election steal, and the J-6 political prisoners in the DC gulags. Possibly compromised and possibly blackmailed by the Fourth Branch. That is about the only explanation that makes since of why the Supreme Court refused to take the 2020 election case and why many of the GOP politicians seem almost uninterested.

It is impossible for the Hillary Clinton campaign to spy on candidate Trump, President-Elect Trump, and President Trump in the White House; without the Fourth Branch of government knowing this. They had to know. And they approved of it. They signed off on it. They agreed to it. It would seem almost impossible, for the Fourth Branch to not have known about this Silent Coup from the very inception thru to at least J-6. The White House servers are one of the most secure and impregnable servers in the world. How could anyone spy on the White House servers without members of the Fourth Branch knowing and approving. By the way, has anyone heard from the ACLU lately in regards to American civil liberties? Unfortunately it appears the ACLU, along with NPR, are no longer neutral but a part of the Deep State apparatus.

If the third party who may have been contracted out by the Hillary Clinton campaign gave mined information to the FBI and the FBI gave this information to the CIA; then it really begins to look like a police state. Would John Brennan and the CIA use this information to eventually invoke the 25th amendment, to impeach a duly elected president, or to simply blackmail the President of the United States?

The Church Commission established laws after Watergate in the 1970s so that this exact example could never happen again. It is illegal, after Watergate, for the CIA to spy on Americans in America. If all of this is proven true in a court of law, many people in high office have committed major felonies, and they will go to jail. As noted, this is not the coup that we normally think of. This is not a coup with military men with chests full of tin medals nor scruffy unwashed bearded guys coming out of the jungles to take power. This silent coup appeared to have been led by someone who wears an XL pants suit. This appears to have been done with the knowledge and approval from members of the surveillance communities. How else would it been accomplished without them knowing? Who checks and balances the power of the Fourth Branch?

Durham, from his special investigation that could possibly lead to charges of spying, treason, and insurrection; appears to be over the target. Durham’s investigation seems to be closing in on some major players. We know this by how others are acting. The Progressive/Deep State media either is calling on the investigation to end or, they are simply ignoring the findings thus far of Durham. Some media and major print newspapers have not uttered a word about the findings. Not one word. How in the world, is the possibility of Hillary Clinton’s campaign spying on President Trump NOT NEWS?

This scandal is worse than Watergate. This scandal, if proven totally true, is espionage, felonious, treason, and yes…insurrection. Can you just imagine how the Far Left media would have responded had the findings come out against Trump, and not Hillary. Their hypocrisy is astounding. By the way, no word yet on either Leslie Stahl nor 60 Minutes apologizing to Trump for dismissing Trump out-of-hand as a conspiracist.

Usually in America, the FBI only uses RICO laws against citizens with Italian last names, Right to Life protesters, White Nationalists, or J-6 freedom fighters. Here’s to wondering if they will use RICO laws to go against their own people. Here’s to wondering if the Fourth Branch will use RICO to go against the Fourth Branch for their seemingly silent coup. You also need to wonder why there are not more big name GOP elected politicians jumping all over this. Why aren’t they speaking on this every day in the well of the Senate and House?

Is Governor Ron DeSantis the only one with the fortitude to fight for President Trump and fight against the Deep State? We know exactly what the Progressives/Globalists/Deep State would be doing now if the roles were reversed in this silent coup of the last 6 years.

Special Counsel John Durham’s main problem is how does he hold the felons accountable, how does he get cooperative witnesses, how does he get the wheels of justice to administer, and how does he get people convicted and sentenced to jail…when all of these people are the same people.

It appears thus far from Durham that the Fourth Branch and the Deep State were in on this from beginning to end. From start to finish. Now, Durham has to somehow-someway get this incestrial DC swamp to turn on itself and convict itself. Just finding a smoking gun will not be enough. Durham must find a bazooka, he must find an unquestionable plethora of facts and findings that are indisputable. Otherwise, nothing. One must ask a very sad question but one the Fourth Branch has brought on itself.

Who do you trust more, the words coming out of the mouth of KGB or the words coming out of the mouth of FBI? The words coming out of the mouth of Stasis or the words coming out of the mouth of CIA? The words coming out of the mouth of “Bagdad Bob” or the words coming out of the mouth of Jen Psaki? How about the words coming from Comey, Wray, Holder, Merrick Garland, and Jake Sullivan? Any confidence there? Way to go Fourth Branch, you caused these type of questions; your fault! Your digital insurrection caused this. If there becomes a problem with the long term status of democracy in our Democratic Republic, the Fourth Branch deserves a great deal of the blame. They-themselves have broken the trust with the American people.

Our prayers go out to John Durham. He has an incredibly hard and almost impossible job to do. If his investigation turns out to be a real, true, tough, and a honest investigation; very powerful people will need to go to jail. Very powerful people do not like to go to jail. Very powerful people will do anything not to go to jail. Anything.

So, our prayers are that Durham won’t commit suicide with three bullets to the back of the head. For those who think this is conspiracy theory nonsense; James McDougal, Ron Brown, Vince Foster, Seth Rich, and now Jeffrey Epstein might have a different point of view. Maybe. Be safe and God’s speed Mr. Durham.

