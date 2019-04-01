The Skinny on Naked Joe Biden

This next story made the rounds in 2014 when Uncle Joe was telling people he might run for President in 2016. As women complain about Uncle Joe, this might be a good time to retell it.

Ronald Kessler wrote a 2014 book about the Secret Service. The long-time investigative reporter wrote that female Secret Service agents were upset by Biden’s habit of stripping down naked in front of them to go skinny dipping in the pool at the vice president’s house in Washington, D.C., and at his home outside of Wilmington, Del. They had to stand watch.

“Agents say that, whether at the vice president’s residence or at his home in Delaware, Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude,” wrote Kessler. “Female Secret Service agents find that offensive.”

The Atlantic wrote a review of his book, The Family Detail and reluctantly included this detail:

“Biden likes to be revered as everyday Joe, and that’s his thing,” says one unnamed agent. “But the reality is no agents want to go on his detail because Biden makes agents’ lives so tough.” Kessler writes that Biden’s “lack of consideration” means he is considered the second-worst assignment after Hillary Clinton.

Kessler got his information from Secret Service agents.

