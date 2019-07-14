‘The Squad’ blasts President’s tweets telling US-hating foreigners to go home

President Trump told anti-American foreigners to go back to their “crime-infested places” in a series of tweets Sunday. While Trump included no names, one of the four members of the squad, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is a Somali refugee who was born in Mogadishu in 1982.

Rashida was born in the U.S. and her mother was born in the West Bank city of Ramallah, while her father was born in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian-controlled area. She has said she identifies more as a Palestinian.

There are others, advisors and so on who were not born here and hate the U.S. Many of the invaders hate the USA.

The President started off the weekend defending Nancy Pelosi who AOC suggested is a racist for having a problem with “women of color.” USA Today wants it both ways. They agree with AOC that Pelosi has a problem with women of color but she is not racist.

How does that work? They also painted Pelosi as old and dated. The hard-left is out to get her.

Trump, with his usual candor, told them to go back home, adding they can’t leave fast enough.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” he tweeted.

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president said in a series of tweets.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” Trump added. “Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

Nancy Pelosi saw this as an opportunity to call him a xenophobe and claim he wants to Make America White Again (most of us still are). She’s under stress and this was a chance to recover that she had to grab.

THE FOUR COMMUNISTS

The biggest troublemakers are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar. They hate America and they all lie — a lot. They call themselves democratic socialists but there can never be democrat anything about socialism. The only difference is they get to vote, usually once, for their enslavement. It’s a bait-and-switch. They’re communists deceiving Americans all too willing to jump on it for the freebies or the ideology.

AOC responds

AOC, who was not named, assumed he meant her and went on one of her Twitter binges. She fell back on the concentration camp lies. Then she said he fears her and is angry because he can’t conceive of an America that includes them [no one in their right mind wants communists like her and her allies].

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Omar Responds

The hate-filled anti-American, anti-Semitic Omar fell back on the false claim he’s stirring up white nationalism, but there is no such thing.

There is nationalism but no white anything. She’s an anti-white bigot.

Rashida Tlaib Responds

America hater Rashida Tlaib also made note of it.

P.S. @realdonaldtrump, keep talking, you just make me work harder. I’m proud of my Palestinian roots & a WEAK bully like you never wins. This is what America looks like ⬇️. P.S.S. #13thDistrictStrong will lead the fight for the #BoostAct #JusticeforAllAct while you golf. https://t.co/NY9QgamHml pic.twitter.com/1NkCi0syB7 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Ayanna Pressley Responds

Ayanna Pressley called him a racist for saying what half of America thinks.

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019