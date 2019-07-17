‘The Squad’ says they’ll talk to the Speaker if she comes to them

During a “CBS This Morning” interview Tuesday, interviewer Gayle King attempted to speak with the squad members, [Communist] Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley about the lack of communication with the Speaker.

They made it clear they expected Speaker Pelosi to come to them and speak with them.

The four harpies are as arrogant as they are unreasonable.

“You speaking to Nancy Pelosi?” King asked.

“Our teams are in communication,” AOC responded.

“But shouldn’t it be face-to-face?” the host pressed.

And that was when Tlaib exposed her vile inner self.

THE RAGE

“She’s the new member, not the speaker,” the anti-Semitic congresswoman said in a rage. “She has every right to sit down with her at any moment, any time with any of us. She is Speaker of the House. She can ask for a meeting to sit down with us for clarification.”

“Acknowledge the fact that we are women of color, so when you do single us out, be aware of that and what you’re doing, especially because some of us are getting death threats, because some of us are being singled out in many ways because of our backgrounds, because of our experiences and so forth.”

King had directed her question to Alexandria when Rashida took over. King then re-directed the question to Alexandria once more and AOC said they were willing to talk face-to-face.

Rashida interrupted again and said snidely, “Why wouldn’t she sit down with her?” Rashida is insufferable, overbearing, controlling, and just plain nasty.

The arrogance is truly unbelievable.

Last week, AOC suggested Pelosi’s statement minimizing their power was rooted in racism.

These four communists call everyone racists and sexists. Frankly, AOC is a bit of a liar about being a woman of color. She is olive-skinned, more white than a woman of color.

Far-Left Speaker Pelosi Isn’t Far-Left Enough

All the chaos is coming from the left, all of it. They only want to get the President and they will not do their jobs.

Ironically, there are no moderates in the Democrat Party any longer. Anyone who watched the debates knows that is the case. Obama got rid of the actual blue dogs. There might be a few willing to work on the issues that are hurting Americans but the Speaker won’t let them.

Also ironic is the fact that Nancy Pelosi is very far-left herself and has been pushing the party to the far-left for decades. That won’t satisfy the four, however, they want the most extreme form of leftism and they want it now. They want to run the show and they are co-speakers with her at this point.

Read the outline and the frequently asked questions again if you have forgotten. Don’t forget that AOC’s chief of staff admits it’s not about the climate, it’s about overturning our government.