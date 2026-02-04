The Stunning White House East Wing Rendtioin

President Trump’s ability as a builder shines in this rendition of the White House East Wing and the ballroom. It flows with the architecture of the mansion. It is spectacular.

The neoclassical design replaces the aging East Wing with 90,000 square feet of event space for 650 guests, ending the need for outdoor tents at state dinners.

Construction began in September 2025. It was funded by over $350 million from private donors. Costs have risen to over $400 million.

Supporters praise its patriotic style, matching the White House. Democrats hate it and claim history is lost.

The media has done a grand job of bashing the project, so public polling is poor. Democrats can make perfection unpopular.