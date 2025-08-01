The Tariff Deadline Is Here with Mexico Getting the Only Extension

President Trump signed an executive order listing out tariff rates for imports from dozens of countries. It included those that have cut trade deals with the administration and dozens that haven’t reached a deal yet.

The duties range as high as 41% for Syria and 40% for Laos and Myanmar. Almost no country’s imports will face tariffs below 10%.

The new tariffs apply to imports that are “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption,” in seven days. Mr. Trump had previously vowed to impose higher tariffs starting just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 1.

South Korea and the United States struck a massive deal to lower prospective US tariffs on South Korean imports to 15 percent. That was down from a proposed 25 percent. In exchange, South Korea will invest $350 billion in the United States.

President Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. would raise tariffs on certain Canadian goods from 25 percent to 35 percent beginning Friday.

Goods that are covered under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will be exempt from the tariff rate, the White House said.

Canada, the Special Case

Products under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) continue to be exempt from the tariffs. The White House says products that are transshipped will be subject to a 40 percent rate. The transshipping is to evade tariffs. Canada is also subject to sectoral tariffs. That includes 50 percent levies on aluminum, steel, and copper.

Trump said Canada has not cooperated:

“Canada has failed to cooperate in curbing the ongoing flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, and it has retaliated against the United States for the President’s actions to address this unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States,” the White House said in a statement on July 31.

“In response to Canada’s continued inaction and retaliation, President Trump has found it necessary to increase the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% to effectively address the existing emergency.”

Canada, the UK and France are going to recognize Palestine, led by terrorists, as a State. Trump isn’t happy with Mr. Carney as it is.

Unlike Canada, Mexico was spared an increase in tariffs, with Trump saying on July 31 that he won’t raise tariffs on Mexican goods for 90 days. His announcement came after he spoke on the phone with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. second.

