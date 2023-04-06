The Time For Peace Is Now

by David Reavill

They’re young, in their 20s or 30s, in regular times, preparing for the rest of their lives. But not in Ukraine today. Today 500 to 1,000 of these young people will be taken away. Today 500 to 1,000 of them will be killed or maimed for life as their leaders order them into battle. They are the soldiers in this endless War we call the Russo-Ukraine War.

Recently most are dying in Bahkmut, an Eastern City in Ukraine that is the linchpin of the entire Donbas region. A thriving city of more than 70,000 before the War began, the city is being torn apart today. More than half the residents have fled, many to join that vast group of emigrants who are leaving Ukraine never to return.

And yet Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington continue to ask for more bloodshed, displaced lives, death, and destruction. Tragically the hope for Peace seems to fade with each passing day. The two sides continue to harden their positions, asserting that the other is a War Criminal committing unspeakable atrocities. And that’s likely true. After all, what could be more atrocious than killing, and there’s plenty of that going on in the plane site?

Our President has become even more contentious in speaking of America’s commitment to see a Ukrainian Victory. President Biden said in his recent visit to Kyiv, “ Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never.” Biden then says that America will support Ukraine “Whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.”

While that may make for a catchy slogan, it is also an invitation for endless War. Something that this country has endured for far too long. Has this President, or the rest of official Washington, ever considered the possibility of Peace? It certainly does not show up in any of their rhetoric. Day after day, we are told that victory for Ukraine is approaching. And that with the steadfast support of the US and the rest of NATO, Ukraine cannot lose.

Increasingly, the reality in Ukraine does not bear that out. Whether we like it or not, Russia continues to gain territory. With Bahkmut likely to fall in the next few days, yet another piece of Ukraine will now be under the flag of Russia as they continue their slow, methodical march forward.

So why aren’t we looking for an “off-ramp?” A way to end this insanity? The ongoing battle in Ukraine is a conflict that isn’t working for either NATO or Ukraine. Billions of dollars worth of supplies and munitions have been expended in a losing effort. The Ukrainian army had seen horrendous losses and maybe just one-third of its force in February 2022 when the War began. And bottom line, Ukraine is losing territory, with at least a quarter of the country now occupied by the Russian Federation.

Any rational leader would survey the current situation and consider an alternative. This alternative presented itself just days ago when China presented its 12-point Plan for Peace in Ukraine.

Before we discuss the Plan itself, we must recognize that genuine, “bona fide” peace plans for the Ukraine war will be few and far between. That’s because only a few countries have the standing to offer such a plan. Whatever country offers such a plan must have the gravitas (to use a well-worn phrase) to stand with Russia and, ultimately, the United States, the two principal antagonists. It’s a concise list of the world’s superpowers with that kind of diplomatic standing. Indeed, China has that profile and may be the only country in that category.

Xi Jinping understood that China was uniquely positioned to become the “Peace Maker.” So he stepped forward to offer Peace. As noted, it is a 12-point, very detailed outline for Peace. But it begins with two simple steps: 1. Stop the fighting, and 2. Sit down and talk. Once discussions start, the details of all the rest can be negotiated. But it begins with the simple formula: “Stop and talk.”

Xi presented the world with a rate opportunity and precious moment to step back and consider a different path, the path toward Peace.

Unfortunately, the Americans rejected this overture most brutally. Before the Xi Plan was even delivered to Washington, John Kirby, the official spokesman for the Administration, rejected it. Saying:

“We certainly don’t support calls for a ceasefire that would be called for by the PRC at a meeting in Moscow that would simply benefit Russia.”

[The Plan was announced by Chairman Xi while meeting with President Putin in Moscow.]

Kirby goes on to say:

“Russia would be free to use a ceasefire to only further entrench their positions in Ukraine, to rebuild, refit and refresh their forces so they can restart attacks on Ukraine at a time of their choosing. A sustainable peace must not be one-sided and fully incorporates Ukrainian perspectives. And respects the basic idea of sovereignty — Ukrainian sovereignty,”

Hello? One wonders if Mr. Kirby fully appreciates what has happened on the ground in Ukraine over these past 13 months. Yes, in any ceasefire, both sides stand down. And both sides have the opportunity to rest and re-stock. If Russia or Ukraine were to break the truce by attacking the other side, China, if it were involved, could have peacekeepers in place to keep both sides in order.

As for respecting Ukraine’s fundamental sovereignty, Ukraine has the complete support of all of NATO. Peace talks could take place under the auspices of the United Nations, ensuring that Ukraine’s autonomy is respected. Indeed, Mr. Kirby must understand this. Kirby was instructed to reject the Plan, which he did.

How this was handled was, to say the least, brutal. When the leader of a country like China makes a personal appeal, as Xi did, it should be responded to by our chief executive. After carefully reading the document, President Biden should have personally responded to Xi. Instead, before the Plan is even delivered, a low-level spokesman slams the proposal and says the US is uninterested. That’s poor form.

After this episode, we should not be surprised if the Chinese become even more hostile to the United States.

And it’s the reason that our opportunity for Peace just faded.

