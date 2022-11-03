“The Turtle,” Mitch, Is Spending $9 Million to Defeat Kelly Tshibaka

Mitch McConnell is supporting the furthest left Republicans in the midterms and using his PAC to fund them. His most egregious effort is his support of Lisa Murkowski over Kelly Tshibaka to the tune of $9 million. He’s running ads filled with lies. The Democrat Party backs Murkowski, who will spend the next six years voting like a Democrat.
“The Alaska Republican Party on Monday censured Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for attacking Senate Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka,” Breitbart reported. “In recent months, the McConnell-backed Senate Leadership Fund had focused about $9 million against Tshibaka to protect 21-year incumbent and pro-impeachment Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is in a very tight reelection race, recent polling shows.”
That’s up from $6 million. Murkowski reportedly votes with Democrats most of the time. McConnell is also not funding Blake Masters, Tudor Dixon, Dr. Oz, and other more conservative candidates.
Maybe it’s time for slimy Senate Leader Mitch to admit he’s a Democrat.
Donald Trump suggested the money would be better spent helping Blake Masters.
“He should be spending the money on Blake Masters and others rather than trying to get a horrible Senator for Alaska and the U.S., Lisa Murkowski, reelected,” Trump wrote.
“Nine million dollars wasted, and Kelly Tshibaka is a far superior choice for Alaska and beyond!” Trump added.
McConnell had reportedly tried to recruit RINO-ishGov. Doug Ducey to challenge Kelly. McConnell is opposed to Donald Trump supporters, but he also hates the ideology of America First. McConnell has strong financial and emotional ties to Maoist China through his wife.
Election Day is right around the corner! Make a plan, take a friend, and rank Kelly Tshibaka #1 on your ballot. pic.twitter.com/pmdTSwaMXr
— Kelly Tshibaka – Text KELLY to 20903 (@KellyForAlaska) November 3, 2022
Mitch does not own those funds. There are people there who could stop him. Mitch funds his supporters for majority leader, period. This time he funds a supporter of the removal of Trump from office. Mitch has no standard but his own elitist power. He is very similar to Lisa and Lynn, but he would lose his leader status if he was as obvious as they are.
Assuming Mitch is any different than Lisa or Mitch would be silly.
I will not vote for the GOP senate candidate in IL, because she does not question Mitch’s power. I only vote for candidates who are explicitly America First.
Mitch is working against the party. The only reason nearly no one is willing to criticize him is because he wields power in the back rooms ruthlessly. Recall, on January 6th, Mitch was observed reveling in Trump’s demise, that is the real Mitch.
People say be practical, and then they let the basic ideology be compromised and in the end the organization is weakened and never fully recovers. Whether church, state or business, let the liberal camel’s head in the tent and…
Part of what Trump worked to do was to break up the swamp. The same basic elites control politics, often the same families who build political machines. Lisa Murkowski is from such a political family.
And there is a lot of corruption in the swamp, sometimes of the nature that would make third world countries blush.
Perhaps McConnel is comfortable with RINO Lisa. Maybe they get along, sort of like friends, but she is the dangerous snake in the grass.
Alaska has two republicans in name running for the same senate seat. One, Kelly, was chosen by the Republicans of Alaska. The other was rejected.
So why does a national Republican figure try to impose the one Alaskans rejected on them?” If he supports a RINO does he not look, smell, taste like a RINO. A divided party is eventually doomed.
If Republicans lose Alaska, I think it will be due to Trump derangement syndrome, and McConnel just might lose the country to the left.
Nothing short of a full blown revolution will save this country and that ain’t gonna happen. Both parties are corrupt and its the peoples fault who put them there. I still know a few republicans and independents who will not vote yet they will complain about Biden and the state of the country.