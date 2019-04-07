Ryan Saavedra, a reporter at The Daily Wire, was finally banned by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out her many lies. When he mocked her after she affected a bad southern accent for the black audience at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference, she blocked him on Twitter.

She lied and claimed she always sounds like that, mentioning specific past speeches. That was a lie too. Saavedra put clips from the speeches up so we could all compare. The truth was the last straw for her.

We don’t know what she thinks she will achieve by banning him. He will still get her tweets.

HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA She finally blocked me and it was after I called out her latest set of lies pic.twitter.com/9mjrBBjDVv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 5, 2019

Here’s her Women’s March speechhttps://t.co/tlPvYBwuHT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 5, 2019

Here’s her speech on Kavanaugh https://t.co/4odidt2LAy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 5, 2019

And here she is today using the accentpic.twitter.com/FIbIAPokt0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 5, 2019

Candace Owens also responded. She was ruthless.

Don’t you even try it. Where was that “Bronx” accent when you were on 60 minutes talking to @andersoncooper like you were a six year old little girl? Your Christine Blasey Ford “accent” is my personal favorite. STOP PANDERING TO BLACKS, @AOC!

WE SPEAK ENGLISH TOO. https://t.co/WYJED6zZzV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 6, 2019