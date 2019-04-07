The Tweets That Got Ryan Saavedra Blocked by Lying AOC

By
S.Noble
-
0

Ryan Saavedra, a reporter at The Daily Wire, was finally banned by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out her many lies. When he mocked her after she affected a bad southern accent for the black audience at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference, she blocked him on Twitter.

She lied and claimed she always sounds like that, mentioning specific past speeches. That was a lie too. Saavedra put clips from the speeches up so we could all compare. The truth was the last straw for her.

We don’t know what she thinks she will achieve by banning him. He will still get her tweets.

Candace Owens also responded. She was ruthless.

