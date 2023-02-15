The US Consumer-Dollar Fell To 93 Cents

I’m sure you read the headlines on Tuesday that the US Consumer Dollar fell to 93 cents. Wall Street was all abuzz. They thought the Consumer Dollar would collapse to 92 cents or below. The fact that the decline was much lower than expected means the Federal Reserve may not need to tighten monetary conditions nearly as much as anticipated.

What? You didn’t hear about the US Consumer Dollar. You’ve never heard of it. What am I talking about?

Well, that’s my point.

An old economics professor of mine once explained that an essential part of economic analysis is how you ask the basic questions. You can look at nearly all economic equations from either the supply perspective or the demand side of the equation. And once you decide from which side you’ll view a financial problem, it will inevitably determine your solution.

Let’s see how this works. Suppose that you walk into a candy shop to purchase a Snickers Bar. That’s my favorite, so we’ll use a Snickers Bar in our example. Further, let’s suppose it costs $2 per bar to make the math easy.

Now. Let’s assume that we follow the change in the price of a Snickers Bar, so we create the Snickers Bar Index, SBI for short. The SBI begins with one bar equal to $2. Next month let’s assume that the price of a Snickers Bar goes up to two dollars and two cents.

It is easy to assume that there is only one side to today’s problem. The Snicker Bar Index increased by two cents, and that’s that.

But wait. There is another side to this equation—the Dollar. The two-cent price increase also means that our $2 will only purchase a part of a Snickers Bar. I’m going to say that it will only be 98% of a Snickers Bar to keep the math straightforward.

So here’s where we stand. Out Snickers Bar Index rose 1%, in its first month, from $2 to $2.02. But our US Dollar Index, the obverse of the Snickers Index, fell 1%. Both statements are factual (logically valid). Both sides of our index move in the equal but opposite direction from the other.

It’s a difficult concept to grasp, but knowing what’s happening in our economy is essential. We end up with this somewhat puzzling idea. If we ask: is the price of the Snickers going up? The technical answer is yes, relative to the Dollar. And if you were to ask if the Dollar is going down? Again the technically correct answer is: yes, relative to the Snickers Bar.

Our Snickers Index doesn’t tell us a thing about the price behavior of gold, oil, or any other commodity.

So, with that background, let’s take a second look at my US Consumer Dollar. You’re right. Of course, no headlines were talking about the Consumer Dollar. But the headlines were talking about the Consumer Price Index.

The CPI is a simple expansion of our Snickers Index. However, instead of measuring the price of one candy bar, the CPI measures the price of a basket of goods, meant to represent what the Average American purchase in their day-to-day living each month.

And just like our Snickers model, on the other side of the model is the US Dollar, what I call the US Consumer Dollar. Today, it costs $299.17 to purchase the CPI Basket. But a year ago, in January of 2022, it only cost $281.50 to purchase that same basket of consumer goods. A difference of $17.67.

When you look at things from the Dollar side of the equation, it becomes apparent that we have a declining dollar issue. That’s how much the purchasing power of the Dollar has declined. And that’s a very different kettle of fish.

Today you hear a lot of discussion about “runaway” prices and how the Fed needs to tighten monetary conditions to control those prices. And, at the risk of launching into an entirely new discussion, let just say that I, also, think the Fed needs to tighten. But not necessarily because of runaway prices but more because of runaway leverage. But we’ll leave that discussion for another day.

Today, let’s look at the dollar side of the Consumer Price Index. Suppose we accept that we’ve got a problem with a deflating dollar, a dollar worth less this year than last. Then this puts the shoe on the other foot.

Our monetary policy would need to focus on keeping the Dollar strong. Managing prices would become a function of controlling and supporting the strength of the Dollar. To do that would mean that all of that reckless spending up in Washington, which constantly creates an excess supply of Dollars, would have to stop. The current borrowings and expenditures of the federal government would need to end.

Well. We certainly can’t have that. We wouldn’t want to bring government spending under control !?! Would we?/s

Of course not, so let’s forget that US Consumer-Dollar idea.

Instead, let’s keep the blame for inflation on the shopkeepers and consumers, and we’ll continue to judge inflation by using the Consumer Price Index.