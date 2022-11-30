The US Is In Business with Cartels Exploiting Children

Project Veritas released a new video today which shows several migrants detailing their experiences upon arriving in the United States.

They were taken out of school, forced into labor using fake social security cards, to pay off debts to cartels.

We are aiding and abetting this.

We aren’t keeping families together. We are exploiting children, and we are drumming up business for cartels.

Frander, Male Migrant: “I cannot work legally here…It’s a small piece of paper that you get to be able to apply for jobs. A social security [card]. You just call the person, and he comes to your home and brings it.”

Frander says he was forced to pay “$150” to obtain a fake social security card.

Underage Female Migrant: “When I got here [to the United States], I began studying and then working. I went to school for six months. A year ago, I began working…I go in [to work] at 4 PM and get out at 2 AM.”

Underage Male Migrant: You go to work “wherever they take you.”

Tara Lee Rodas, Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity & Efficiency: “I think most people believe, and I originally thought, that sponsors were families because HHS says, ‘We’re reuniting children with their families.’ In fact, that’s not the case.”

Rodas: “This is a terrible thing, and then you look at some of these children who are teenagers, who’ve never been to school, can’t read, can’t write. It’s a very wicked thing to take advantage of these children.”

The US is exploring children. Our administration doesn’t let law enforcement do its job, so they must accept the blame for this.

