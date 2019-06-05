Irony! The US Senate Could Be the Ones Who Take Down the Republic!

As we reported yesterday, the Senate Republicans are seriously damaging their chances of winning in 2020, and, as Lou Dobbs said, they risk taking the Republic down with them. If we lose the Senate and the Presidency, count on becoming socialists/communists. The Democrat agenda is clearly hard-left. If Republicans disenfranchise voters, it’s over.

After all that the President did to save the Senate, these cowardly Republicans are letting Mexican President Lopez Obrador know that they do not stand behind the President’s tariffs. That weakens the President as he negotiates.

Republicans don’t want tariffs, that’s true, as McConnell says, but right now, the President is doing the only thing left to him to stop the millions of anonymous people pouring into our country. If you were a terrorist or an international criminal, wouldn’t you take advantage of the open borders?

These senators are the same people who have done little to stop the invasion at the border, an invasion welcomed by large corporations and the hard-left.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure.” pic.twitter.com/qoa2PkdNcn — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2019

DOBBS FEARS FOR THE REPUBLIC

“I’ve talked with a number of people today, all of them off the record, but I can tell you tonight, I fear for the republic,” he said. “The Republican Party is being led on, well, in the U.S. Senate, on Capitol Hill, by cowards. They don’t represent the Americans who sent them there to represent the national interests. Instead, they’re clearly led by multi-nationalists, big business, and Wall Street and the lobbies that represent those multi-nationals and business interests.”

Most Americans do want this country to have borders.

“In fact, the senators are afraid the president will do exactly what he was voted in to do and what he set out to do — that is, to shut down illegal immigration and secure our southern border,” Dobbs continued.

“To force Mexico to stop the illegal immigration that the chamber of horrors desires for its members. The chamber’s demands of the Senate are proof of just how afraid big business really is of President Trump, as tonight he is on the verge of winning both a trade war and resolving the national emergency that he declared only four months ago.”

“The Republican Party in the Senate appears, to me, to be on the verge of committing absolute suicide,” the FBN host added. “The tragedy is it may well take this great republic down with them. Tonight President Trump stands between them and the making of what will surely be a national disaster if these GOP senators in the Senate have their way.”

It’s ironic that after all Trump and his followers have fought for, it could be Republicans who lead us to the destruction of the Republic. They are cooperating with evil.

Sadly, corporations no longer care about the USA and they seem to control some key people in the Senate.

The Hill couldn’t wait to put this up:

