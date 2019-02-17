Wars We Were Never Meant to Win

by Linda Goudsmit

It has been over 17 years since George Bush announced the war on terrorism and 47 years since Richard Nixon announced the war on drugs.

Does anyone wonder why the most powerful nation on earth has not won either? I do.

The current border war and heated debate over the building of a security wall on our southern border sounds disturbingly familiar.

Terrorism, illegal drugs, and the flow of illegal immigrants are all weapons in the hybrid war being waged against America by those with a common cause to destabilize and collapse America from within. Unlike a traditional military war using bombs and bullets, the hybrid war uses political warfare, lawfare, and fake news to destroy the enemy – but exactly WHO are the players in this unconventional war? Who is the enemy? What is at stake?

America is threatened by domestic enemies within who are collaborating with foreign enemies to destabilize America and bring her into the fold of internationalized one world government. Americanism is being attacked by globalism.

Globalism is not to be confused with global trade. Globalism is a system of internationalized government – a new world order of global citizenship with global citizens being ruled by the globalist elites under the auspices of the corrupt United Nations. So, what is the problem? What is wrong with the globalist vision of one world government? EVERYTHING if you value your freedom! This is the way it works.

America-first President Donald J. Trump is the existential enemy of globalism. He is an American patriot who insists upon national sovereignty, secure borders, and adherence to the Constitution.

So, who are the domestic enemies of American sovereignty, secure borders, and adherence to the Constitution?

● Obama and his entire resistance movement

● Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who are leading the seditious Democrat party in Congress

● RINOS – Republicans in name only like Mitch McConnell and Richard Shelby who subvert POTUS’ America-first initiatives

● Mueller and his team of lawfare specialists leading the smear campaign against President Trump designed to destroy his re-election chances in 2020

● FBI deep state operatives Rosenstein, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page et al

● CIA operatives Brennan, Clapper et al

● Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization and its offshoots like CAIR, ISNA, MSA et al

● 9th circuit court and the radical leftist judges across America who legislate from the bench and use lawfare to stop POTUS from enacting his America-first policies

What is most unconventional about the hybrid war against America is the staggering list of participating American politicians who are RINOS or members of the radical leftist Democrat party leading the attempted coup against duly elected President Trump.

We have come to expect that Pelosi and Schumer will obstruct President Trump’s initiatives. The Washington Post reported that Democrat leaders directed their deputies on the 2019 security panel not to gloat – concerned that if they celebrated their victory they might anger Trump enough to veto the deal.

In a stunning display of political disloyalty, malfeasance, and collusion, RINOS on the security panel led by Mitch McConnell (KY) including Richard Shelby (AL), Shelley Capito (VI), John Hoeven (ND), and Roy Blunt (MO) hid the the Democrat border security wins from President Trump!

War tactics are being used by Americans against Americans in a seditious attempt to destroy President Trump. Why? Why would RINOS and leftist Democrats collude to destroy President Trump?

The answer is in President Trump’s promise to drain the Washington swamp because exposing the deep state and its colluding politicians explains why the most powerful nation on earth has not won its war against drugs, its war against terrorism, or its current border wars.

War is big business. Drugs finance wars and President Trump is the first American president in decades who is serious about stopping the flow of illegal drugs into America.

Illegal immigration is big business. Illegal immigrants vote illegally for Democrats and provide cheap labor for companies that don’t care if American workers are unemployed. President Trump is the first American president in decades who is serious about election integrity and about protecting the jobs of American workers.

The hybrid war being waged inside America has targeted President Donald Trump specifically because he is committed to making America great again by winning the war on drugs, winning the war on terrorism, winning the border wars, and ultimately winning the globalist war against Americanism.

As President Trump’s America-first policies continue to strengthen our country, the domestic and foreign enemies arrayed against him will continue their unconventional warfare. We must ask ourselves if this is the future we want for America? I certainly don’t.

I am an American. I am horrified by the deep state – I prefer the United States. I am outraged by deep state actors in the Washington swamp and their coordinated efforts to destabilize the country and overthrow a sitting president. I demand a return to a Constitutional America where election outcomes are determined by honest elections and respected by the entire country.

We have presidential elections every four years so that we can maintain the peaceful transfer of power that distinguishes America from the military coups in third world countries. We cannot allow the deep state and the radical leftist Democrat party to dissolve our Constitution and transform America into a tyrannical socialist/globalist new world order of one world government.

We must resist the resistance. We can win the war on drugs. We can win the war on terrorism. We can win the border wars. We can make America great again and win the wars we were never meant to win.

America first is very presidential!