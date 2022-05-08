The WHO’s Global Power Grab – Update on The Pandemic Treaty

The World Health Organization plans potentially dangerous amendments to international health regulations at the World Health Assembly #75 (WHA75) May 22-28. The amendments, recommended by the Biden Administration, are dangerous intrusions on the sovereignty of the nations of the world. The package, dubbed The Pandemic Treaty, threatens mandatory pandemic responses.

In essence, it is a completely new treaty awarding The World Health Organization extraordinary powers over the nations of the world. It comes disguised as amendments to an existing treaty so ratification is not required by sovereign nations.

The amendments appear to give global authority over nations to the Director General:

The WHO requests increased surveillance heading towards a one-health approach, which is a direct imposition of sovereignty.

A 48-hour time period to respond to The WHO if they declare a public health emergency, and if you don’t respond, it is assumed that you agree to their involvement. In other words, The Who may make unilateral decisions about health in your country.

Regional directors can also declare health emergencies of regional concern, as well as intermediate emergencies.

There will be the deployment of expert teams, and health care workers who will be brought into your country.

Almost any country can claim to be an affected party.

They agreed to have an emergency committee and their deliberations on whether you have a public health emergency or not are going to be shared with member states. In other words, shared with representatives, but not the public.

There is a compliance committee which will have investigative power within each country. It will impact on sovereignty.

The Director General makes these decisions. It used to say in consultation with member states but that part has been struck off. So, this one person is going to be able to make these decisions.

In an April video, The Pulse’s Joe Martino interviews Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, a member of the steering committee of the World Council for Health who gives a startling account to a toxic pandemic treaty that would come under the guise of protecting world health. It would not require ratification in home countries but could rob 195 countries of their sovereignty.

The World Health Organization at their World Health Assembly on May 22-28 of this year will propose a Pandemic Treaty. The stated purpose is to prevent another pandemic. In execution, from the little we know about it, the treaty gives The WHO an “inordinate amount of power to make decisions in sovereign countries as to how people live and how they deal with pandemics from lockdowns to mandates over treatments.”

The recommendations came from the Biden Administration.

The Pulse’s Joe Martino interviewed Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, a member of the steering committee of the World Council for Health, who points out that the treaty gives the WHO:

“… an inordinate amount of power to make decisions in sovereign countries as to how people live and how they deal with pandemics, from lockdowns to mandates over treatment.”

In an open letter on the WHO’s pandemic treaty, the World Council for Health writes, in part:

“The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary, and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanizing lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.

The WHO appears to want to push the treaty through quickly without public participation and input.

“It is undemocratic, it is unconstitutional and therefore it makes the treaty invalid and unlawful,” Mohamed says. She also made note of the many WHO health policy failures due to their “conflicts of interest.”

The rule change includes dangerous amendments – 13 of them. Investigative reporter Leo Hohmann reports that these amendments will NOT require approval by 2/3 of the United States Senate. It’s not called a treaty since it’s amending a treaty we already approved.

If they are approved (as submitted by the United States) by a simple majority of the 194 member countries of the World Health Assembly countries), these amendments would enter into force as international law just six months later (November 2022). The details of this are not crystal clear.

*Shabnam is an award-winning activist, journalist, mediation lawyer, and arts education advocate from South Africa. She is the founder-CEO of Transformative Health Justice, an NPC focused on safe, affordable, and effective health care, as well as SA VAERS – which is an alternative and independent vaccine adverse effects reporting system. Shabnam is also on the steering committee of WCH.

