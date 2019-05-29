Theater cancels play ‘FBI Lovebirds’ over one Tweet threat

A Washington D.C. theater backed out of hosting the play “FBI: Lovebirds” over “threats of violence.” The play, starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, is centered around texts shared between real-life FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

The emails of disgraced FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are the focus of a potential conspiracy to unseat the President.

Conservative journalist-turned filmmaker Phelim McAleer scheduled the performance and planned to film it as it was shown to an audience of 218 people.

Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, both of whom co-wrote and produced “Gosnell,” are putting on a play centered around the texts. The dialogue is pulled straight from the actual conversations between Strzok and Page. With Cain set to star as Strzok and Swanson set to star as Page, the play was going to premiere on June 13 at The Mead Theater in Washington D.C.

The Mead Theater informed the producers behind “FBI: Lovebirds” on Wednesday that they will no longer host the play due to supposed security concerns. They had taken a 25% deposit.

The producers weren’t too thrilled.

“We are appalled. The Mead Theater withdrew the event, citing “threats of violence.” In actuality, this is an attempt to squash the content of FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers and what it reveals about the anti-Trump forces in the government. They knew we are filming the play and planning to release it online. That’s why they banned us. They just don’t want the truth out there,” producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney said in a public statement.

McAleer told Hollywood Reporter that there was only one threat tweeted a few times that led to the cancellation. Twitter has since removed the tweet.

“This is censorship of facts that they want to keep hidden from the American people,” said McAleer, “and they are hiding behind ‘safety concerns’ in order to squash diversity of opinions in the theater.”