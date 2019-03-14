Then-Speaker Paul Ryan Blocked Subpoenas for Shady Dems

Trump told Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle in an exclusive interview that Ryan blocked issuance of subpoenas to people he thinks should have been investigated on the political left.

The House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows and his predecessor Rep. Jim Jordan wanted to be tougher, but Ryan wouldn’t let them act.

The President’s comments were part of a wide-ranging discussion of how the left is more vicious.

The Democrats who acted possibly unlawfully will probably get away with it thanks to Ryan’s deliberate inaction and obstructionism.

“Paul Ryan wouldn’t give the right to have any subpoenas,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Okay? Now in all fairness, Meadows and Jordan and all these guys, they wanted to go tougher, but they weren’t allowed to by leadership.”

There are tougher people on the right, Trump believes, but they don’t play it tough.

Is it toughness or is Ryan a RINO who never supported the President? He has a Progressive wife by all accounts and she undoubtedly has influence.

Now, this same failed vice presidential candidate and ineffective House Speaker, who did little to save the House in 2018, is telling us how to win the next election. The usual jab at the President is included.

To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality contests like Dems & media want. We’re clearly better off because of @RealDonaldTrump. His record of accomplishment is why he’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 13, 2019

RYAN PROTECTED ROD ROSENSTEIN, THE GUY WHO WANTED TO WEAR A WIRE

If you will remember, Speaker Ryan wouldn’t let the Freedom Caucus pursue Rod Rosenstein who failed to comply with requests for documentation. The tougher Republicans wanted to try a number of alternatives to sitting back and letting Rosenstein conceal documentation they needed for their investigations.

Rep. Meadows and Jordan wanted to impeach Rosenstein and, in light of what we know about him, it seems it would have been the right thing to do.

Eleven House members tried to do it despite Ryan’s obstructionism, but without his support, it wasn’t going to happen.

The seventh and eighth articles of impeachment in the draft document charged Rosenstein “knowingly and intentionally prevented the production of all documents and information” related to potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the federal government’s initial investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Rosenstein signed off on the fourth FISA warrant, but he refused to recuse himself from the FISA investigation.

It was Rosenstein who okayed the raid on Michael Cohen’s home, office, and hotel room.

Ryan made Rosenstein possible. The former Speaker is also the person who would not present a spending bill with money to fund the wall. He delayed, obstructed, and gave the President terrible advice.