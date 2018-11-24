Buffalo, the quintessential American town, isn’t as American as it was. Democrats have filled the once-conservative city with foreigners. Buffalo Public Schools now have to deal with children who speak 83 different languages.

Buffalo is Burmese, Nepali, Bhutanese, South Rwanda, South Sudan, and so on.

Over the last decade, the number of students in the Buffalo Public Schools learning English as a new language has more than doubled, and now account for nearly 1 in every 5 kids enrolled in the city school system.

There aren’t enough bilingual teachers. How could there be?

Anyone familiar with Buffalo knows there aren’t enough jobs for them when they hit the workforce.

LEFTISTS ARE BUSY

The Buffalo Immigrant Leadership Team is a project of the community organizing network VOICE-Buffalo, and is comprised of immigrants and former refugees trying to address issues of social justice for newcomers to Buffalo. In other words, they are indoctrinating them to Marxist social justice.

Assimilation isn’t taking place and that’s the tragedy of it. It’s not the fact they’re foreign that’s the problem, we love foreigners, it’s that they are remaining foreign. They are coming in too quick to be assimilated and the leadership is Marxist.

In 2008, the district enrolled 2,700 students whose primary language was not English. That number has reached almost 6,200, according to district figures from October.

