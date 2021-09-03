There’s video of ballot traffickers dumping GA ballots in the middle of the night

















Heather Mullins, a reporter for Real America’s Voice, told John Fredericks on his radio show today that True the Vote has a not yet released video of 240 ballot traffickers wearing gloves dropping off backpacks of ballots in about 24 dropboxes each in Georgia in the middle of the night.

This could represent hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots. The video is allegedly in the hands of state officials.

True the Vote reports they have much more.

It’s very suspicious but can anything come of it if true? Drop boxes need to go.

Watch:

THE FAR-LEFT AGITATORS AND THE DOJ

At the same time, Secretary of State Raffensperger has been embroiled in an attack by the Biden DoJ over their new election laws. As a result, Georgia has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking communications records between the Justice Department and left-leaning activist groups and lawmakers as part of the DOJ’s lawsuit against the state’s election law, Fox News has learned.

“The American people deserve to know who’s really pulling the strings in the hyper-partisan Biden Department of Justice,” Raffensperger told Fox News in an interview Wednesday.

“We are being attacked by the DOJ. where is this coming from? We want to find out,” he continued.

“Is the Justice Department coming up with this type of targeted lawsuit against Georgia all on their own?” Raffensperger asked. “If so, they’re politicizing the DOJ. But if they’re listening to these liberal activist groups, I believe this is extremely troublesome for all Americans.”

The FOIA seeks DOJ communications with nearly 5 dozen entities and individuals, including Stacey Abrams, her organization Fair Fight, Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU, and more.

These aren’t liberal groups. They are very far-left activists, liars, and agitators.

Raffensperger argued that the Justice Department’s lawsuit is purely “political,” and told Fox News that “time is of the essence.”

