Theresa May has announced she will step down Friday, June 7 as U.K. prime minister after failing to win support for her plan to withdraw from the European Union.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, she said it was “in the interests of the country for a new prime minister” to lead the U.K.’s Brexit process and confirmed her final day as Conservative Party leader would be June 7 — but she will continue as prime minister until a successor is chosen.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit. It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honors the result of the referendum,” she said. “To succeed he or she will have to find consensus in parliament where I have not.

“The referendum was not just a call to leave the EU but for profound change in our country.”

She tried three times to implement Brexit.

During her speech, May spent time defending her record on other issues.

A tearful May concluded by saying: “I will shortly leave the job that’s been the honor of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.

“I do so with no ill will but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.”

BRITAIN’S BILLIONAIRES AND MULTIMILLIONAIRES FLEE THE UK

The commie Corbyn could win. Results from this month’s YouGov/Prospect survey suggest that Corbyn is onto something. His style, and some of his policies, are going down well with many voters. He cannot be dismissed outright.

Out of fear communist Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn could become Prime Minister, the country’s billionaires are leaving.

Billionaires and multimillionaires are said to be making plans to protect their fortunes, which include moving their assets and businesses overseas, in preparation of tax increases if Corbyn wins.

According to The Sunday Times, which today publishes its annual Rich List, individuals could take up to £1 trillion out of Britain amid fears over what has been dubbed ‘Corbygeddon’.

People with a wealth of more than 500 million pounds have been leaving Britain over the past year.

Wealth taxes destroy the economy of countries.