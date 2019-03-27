Theresa May to RESIGN, Farage gives a GREAT speech!

Theresa May told backbench Tories that she will resign. “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.” Make sure to listen to Farage’s speech at the end.
The Prime Minister said she knew that Tory MPs did not want her to lead the next phase of Brexit negotiations “and I won’t stand in the way of that”.
There is no departure date yet. It looks like it will be sometime in May.
May tried to work out a Brexit deal but the ones she put forward were absolutely awful. They are calling her weak but can anyone make this work with the entire globalist world trying to force them to stay in their commie union?
May reportedly stated, “I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty – to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit.”
Brexit probably won’t go through. The globalists won’t allow it and they’ve terrified the British people into thinking their economy will crash and burn.
According to a statement released by Downing Street, Theresa May will not “stand in the way” of calls for new leadership.
Mr. Farage gave a great speech:
