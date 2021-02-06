Things you many not speak of

Twitter temporarily suspended The Gateway Pundit journalist Cassandra Fairbanks for posting what she says is evidence that boxes of ballots were delivered by a city elections van between 3:30 and 4:30 am at a Detroit processing facility on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.

She is back on Twitter.

We have not independently confirmed or disproven any of her report. We are just reporting what she found.

Fairbanks said the footage below is from the TCF Center in Detroit, which is where absentee ballots were being processed during the election process. After perusing the footage, Fairbanks found an image of the van that was described in sworn affidavits as bringing tens of thousands of ballots to the facility at the dead of night.

“Twitter has suspended me for posting videos of boxes being delivered to the ballot counting facility in Detroit at 3:30 and 4:30 am,” she wrote in a post on the encrypted messaging app, Telegram.

The following is the surveillance footage. You can read the story from February 5th at The Gateway Pundit. We have no idea if this is accurate, but we strongly support the outlet’s and the journalist’s right, and perhaps obligation, to publish it. They are courageous, whether right or wrong. The establishment isn’t as nice as their euphemistic monicker makes them sound.

Watch:

Now that the cabal has outed themselves on the pages of Time Magazine, this is begging for investigation.

Did Biden slip and accidentally tell the truth?

Related