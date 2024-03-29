“This Dude Is Whack,” Republicans Who Vote for Him Are “Fools”

Calling all Republicans and Independents, if you vote for RFK Jr, you’re also voting for his VP of crazy. RFK Jr. appears to like Shanahan over her trite comment about AI. He must have missed her more hardcore, crazy comments. Then again, he’s a Democrat and probably agrees with her far-left views.

This dude is whack. Any Republican who votes for him is a fool. Full stop. https://t.co/rV4SdKHRlO — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) March 28, 2024

The Post wrote about her.

Shanahan, who calls herself a “progressive through and through,” is the radical-left millennial ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who divorced her after she was rumored to have had an affair with Elon Musk. (Shanahan and Musk deny it.)

She donated $700,000 to support Measure J, a post-George Floyd Los Angeles County criminal justice initiative that defunded law enforcement and diverted local revenue to “alternatives to incarceration.”

She gave $150,000 to support George Gascón’s 2020 bid for LA district attorney despite his disastrous record in the same job in San Francisco.

Lest anyone think Shanahan is truly “independent,” she donated $25,000 to Biden’s 2020 victory fund after having initially supported Pete Buttigieg and Marianne Williamson for that year’s Democratic nomination.

She gave $4 million to RFK’s PAC.

There’s More

She’s much worse than all that. Shanahan is a radical Marxist who donates to “abortion rights,” “criminal justice reform,” and “climate change” causes regularly.

According to the Wall Street Journal, before joining Kennedy, Shanahan had a history of supporting Democratic campaigns, including Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Shanahan runs a foundation tied to left-wing causes and is connected to people like George Soros.

She greatly admires Bernie Sanders and Louis Farrakhan and supports the radical Green New Deal, divesting from fossil fuels, abortion on demand without limits, and huge tax hikes. She does not support prisons and isn’t keen on arresting psychos.

RFK is trying to entice Progressives after snookering Republicans. I still think he’s a nice person but a kook, or as Michael Caputo says, he’s “whack,” and so is she.

Apparently, they are making electromagnetic pollution part of their campaign. Yikes!

Watch:

This dude is whack. Any Republican who votes for him is a fool. Full stop. https://t.co/rV4SdKHRlO — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) March 28, 2024

Related