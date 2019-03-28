This Explains It! Jussie’s Mommy’s a commie with a Black Panther history

The American Thinker has a must-read article about Jussie Smollett. It explains his extreme arrogance and deceitfulness. He was brought up by a communist mother.

It is obvious he is lying when he claims he didn’t stage the hate hoax crime, yet he keeps declaring innocence while demonizing the very police who he victimized. There is a certain amount of inner hate towards others that drives someone to do that.

The author of the article, Catherine Evans writes:

He can proclaim his innocence against all reality because in the Aesopian world of Marxist activism that he has inhabited since the cradle, telling the truth is nothing more than bourgeois sentimentalism. It’s not at all different from lying. Yet, he’s for late term abortion.

They do live in the world of ideology, light years away from reality. Their idea of morals is twisted. For example, you can kill a baby, but not an animal. A city council member in New York City plans to ban fur sales in the city, close down 160 shops, and put 1600 people out of work to save the nasty little minks or whatever they’re selling.

Jussie was mentored by the worst of them:

But Jussie, as his mother’s son, has comrades in high places, and he is a member of the four most protected classes in the country — he’s black, gay, left-wing, and a Trump-hater. In other words, as an oppressed and marginalized victim of an unjust, racist system, he cannot be held accountable.

Mother Janet Harris Smollett taught him well — lies are facts that will happen sometime, somewhere, because America is a racist, oppressive country.

Janet has quite a history of intimate involvement with communists, black supremacists, and Black Panthers, so it is no surprise that Jussie was involved in an anti-Trump hoax with his red diaper baby upbringing. Jussie’s tweets about President Trump during the campaign and after his 2016 victory evoke the hate-filled rants he must have heard every day from his Black Panther mother. A year before he was arrested and charged with a felony count of filing a false police report, Smollett tweeted this message to President Trump:

Shut the hell up you b—- a– nigga. You will continue to run this country further into the ground and risk lives every time you breathe. You’re not the president. Just a dumpster full of hate. FOH. Sick to my stomach that literal s— currently represents America to the world.

Janet Harris Smollett instilled this hate into her children. She was mentored by Julian Bond, a founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center with numerous ties to communist front groups. According to her own son, Janet was tight with the cream-of-the-crop of black radical communists, Bobby Seale, Huey Newton, and Angela Davis.

There is little doubt that Jussie is always going to be the victim, and he will rationalize all his guilt away.

Heavy reported that his mother taught him to be an activist.

Jussie told the New York Times that Janet campaigned for civil rights with his father, Joel, in the Bay Area (where they met), saying “My mom was in the movement with Bobby Seale and Huey Newton, and one of her first mentors was Julian Bond. To this day, Angela Davis is one of her dearest friends. We’ve spent Mother’s Day with Angela.”

Janet’s devotion to being an activist for causes that she found important permeated into her children, who the Times says speak out for causes like HIV/AIDS prevention, ending apartheid, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bond, Seale, Newton were all vicious communists. They were the worst.

Knowing the atmosphere he grew up in explains a lot.