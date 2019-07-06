This Is D.C. Now! Violent & Moronic Antifa, One Can’t Light a Match

By
S.Noble
-
This is what we are up against — dumbest fools on the planet. Look at the idiot trying to light up a flag but he can’t figure out how to light a match.

They are violent and causing damage, yet nothing is ever done to stop this. Meanwhile, Andy Ngo has been re-hospitalized after he was beaten by Antifa last week. Joe Biden finally condemned the violence against Andy Ngo.

These communists are criminals and subversives.

 

