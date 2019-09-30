This Is Election Interference That Should Terrify Democrats

Attorney General Michael Mukasey penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal on Monday titled, “John Durham’s Ukrainian Leads,” and it’s a nail biter. The subtitle is “What the prosecutor has found may be quite different from what the Democrats are looking for.”

Democrats should be very worried if they aren’t already.

Mukasey began by making note of the fact that as a nation of laws, we have, at least temporarily, relegated the law to second-place.

He continues by discussing the minute parsing of the President’s words on July 25th with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which he finds odd since Mr. Trump is “well-known for linguistic promiscuity.” And there is the overly-analyzed whistleblower complaint that contains no first-hand information, as Mr. Mukasey mentions.

What gets little attention, he says, is a “document lying in plain sight: a Justice Department press release issued the day the conversation transcript became public.

It is clear from the document that the President never spoke with Attorney General William Barr about investigating anything relating to former Vice President Biden or his son.

But here’s the real kicker from the former Attorney General Mukasey: “A Department of Justice team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. While the Attorney General has yet to contact Ukraine in connection with this investigation, certain Ukrainians who are not members of the government have volunteered information to Mr. Durham, which he is evaluating.”

Included in that number are the U.K. and Italy. AG Barr just visited Italy.

While we don’t know exactly what is going on, publicly available reports, including by Andrew McCarthy in his new book, “Ball of Collusion,” suggest that during the 2016 campaign the Federal Bureau of Investigation tried to get evidence from Ukrainian government officials against Mr. Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to pressure him into cooperating against Mr. Trump…it appears that Ukrainian officials who backed the Clinton campaign provided information that generated the investigation of Mr. Manafort—acts that one Ukrainian court has said violated Ukrainian law and “led to interference in the electoral processes of the United States in 2016 and harmed the interests of Ukraine as a state.”

What are the Democrats going to use to justify impeachment? They’re headed for failure. And what if we find it is they who interfered in the election?

DEMOCRATS INTERFERED IN ELECTION 2016

It appears Ukraine did interfere in the election to help Hillary Clinton.

This is made all the more interesting by the seeming-fact that the DNC did ask Ukraine to provide materials on Paul Manafort. Also, former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy noted at National Review in early September that then-President Barack Obama’s administration asked Ukraine to investigate Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, in 2016.

Another interesting point is that Rudy Giuliani said on Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Monday that the Steele dossier began in Ukraine. He said a lot of information for the dossier came from Ukraine.

Also interesting is the fact that General Mukasey said this morning that the President was probably “indiscreet” in his conversation with President Zelenskyy but there is nothing unlawful about it.