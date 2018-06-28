This Is Hollywood! Netflix Investigated for Streaming Child Pornography

Netflix is being investigated for streaming a film called ‘Desire’ which has a long scene with child pornography. It’s not an outlier. Hollywood wants to normalize this type of garbage. Parents need to be very careful about what their children are watching. Don’t entrust your children to Hollywood.

NETFLIX CHILD PORN

According to PJ Media, an Argentinian movie that Netflix offers called Desire is upsetting subscribers because of what looks like illegal content. Viewers on Facebook have shared a clip of the movie and are calling it outright child porn. In the opening scene, two little girls who look to be about seven and nine are playing “horse” on pillows. The older girl begins to obviously masturbate as the younger child watches…

It gets worse and you can read about it at PJ Media. It’s too disgusting for this website.

There is some backlash and hopefully the investigation will address this. It’s a sad commentary on our society and our entertainment media.

Hollywood sexual harassment is blatant and few criminal charges are ever filed.

But the real scandal and criminal activity in Hollywood is rampant pedophilia, Dan Friedman and The Daily Beast report. And to date, the “community” and the press won’t go near it. In fact, they try to suppress it.

Too many in Hollywood are said to be pedophiles. Hollywood appears to be trying to normalize pedophilia.

Watch:

One of the best excerpts from a recent column written by @RealKiraDavis concerning how the media is outright ignoring Hollywood’s pedophilia problem. pic.twitter.com/6cj8hchGix — Wade Heath (@wadewire) June 22, 2018