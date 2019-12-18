This Is How Dangerous Driver’s Licenses for Illegals Really Is

A new law celebrated by the left is putting Americans and national security in danger. New York and New Jersey are giving the green light to illegal aliens so they can obtain driver’s licenses. This is a serious mistake being made by leftist states at the same time the President is trying to secure our nation.

It is dangerous. Are you aware of how dangerous it is?

The law invites illegal immigration as does free college tuition, free housing, food stamps, and reduced sentencing for misdemeanors so it doesn’t trigger deportation cooperation.

The way it is written, if the federal government wants to contact the DMV for information on a criminal alien, their request will be denied.

The law requires DMV employees to notify illegal aliens (criminals too) if ICE is looking for them.

Also, illegal aliens can use fraudulent documents, expired documents, unverified documents to get a driver’s license. This law makes Americans less safe.

The NY County Clerks said they can’t verify any of the documentation. We don’t know who these people are and liberals/leftists are protecting them. They are protecting criminals who will eventually vote and change our culture forever.

As one officer told me, they do your landscaping during the day and commit crimes at night. We don’t know who they are. Inviting anonymous people into the country, many of whom are criminals and deadbeats, is dangerous. They aren’t coming for our rule of law or our values.

