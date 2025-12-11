This Is How LA Police Enforce the Law These Days

This is how Los Angeles conducts law enforcement these days. They trap drivers.

The person entrapping the driver in the clip below stepped in front of a car about one second before the car approached. This is very Orwellian and dangerous.

This nonsense is how the ruling government thinks it should be done. They don’t like cars or drivers so they risk pedestrians lives and become Big Brother.

They have criminal aliens and criminal citizens running loose, but this is where they put their energy.

🚨 THIS IS INSANE: LAPD CAUGHT RUNNING A “HIDDEN PEDESTRIAN TRAP” – AND THEY’RE PRINTING TICKETS OUT OF THIN AIR Drivers had NO clue they were rolling into a setup. Cops are literally planting fake pedestrians on the street… having them step off the curb on command… and the… pic.twitter.com/gJKHgJj7HP — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) December 11, 2025

They should be entrapping their incompetent judges if anyone.