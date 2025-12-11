This Is How LA Police Enforce the Law These Days

By
M Dowling
-
0
27

This is how Los Angeles conducts law enforcement these days. They trap drivers.

The person entrapping the driver in the clip below stepped in front of a car about one second before the car approached. This is very Orwellian and dangerous.

This nonsense is how the ruling government thinks it should be done. They don’t like cars or drivers so they risk pedestrians lives and become Big Brother.

They have criminal aliens and criminal citizens running loose, but this is where they put their energy.

They should be entrapping their incompetent judges if anyone.

